Tianyun International Awarded “Social Responsibility Model”, “Advanced Enterprise of Outstanding Contribution” and “Top 10 Enterprises (Export)” by CCFIA

HONG KONG, Jul 5, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Tianyun International Holdings Limited (“Tianyun International”, together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group”) (Stock Code: 6836.HK), a leading seller and manufacturer of processed fruit products in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), is pleased to announce that Shandong Tiantong Food Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Tiantong Food”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was awarded the honorary titles of Thirteenth Five-year Plan “Social Responsibility Model “, “Advanced Enterprise of Outstanding Contribution ” and “Top 10 Enterprises (Export)” in China’s canned food industry in 2020 by the China Canned Food Industry Association (“CCFIA”). These awards confirmed the outstanding contribution made by Shandong Tiantong Food in China’s canned food industry’s three-year special action plan for brand building.

Shandong Tiantong Food Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Tiantong Food”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was awarded the title of ” Social Responsibility Model “. Shandong Tiantong Food Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Tiantong Food”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was awarded the title of “Advanced Enterprise of Outstanding Contribution”. Shandong Tiantong Food Co., Ltd. (“Shandong Tiantong Food”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was awarded the title of “Top 10 Enterprises (Export) “.

The China Canned Food Industry Development Conference and the Sixth Member Congress of the China Canned Food Industry Association were held in Beijing through both online and offline events. They discussed and analyzed the current state of and future trends for China’s canned food industry as well as the role that canned foods play in promoting China’s industrial development. The conference also recognized advanced enterprises that have made outstanding contributions to the industry. The council unanimously recognised Shandong Tiantong Food, awarding it with the “Social Responsibility Model” and two other honorary titles for its high-quality products, pragmatic and innovative spirit, conscientious adherence to food safety guidelines, and for being a role model to the entire industry.

Mr. Yang Ziyuan, Chairman and CEO of the Group, said, “We are honored to be recognized by the CCFIA and these awards confirm the Group’s overall strength. Looking ahead, we will fully implement innovative development, increase R&D into more innovative products, enhance the food production process, continuously launch high-quality products within various categories and flavors, and improve our food safety management systems. Meanwhile, the Group will accelerate the upgrading of its production technology and break the technical barrier to more fully expand into domestic and international markets. Leveraging the Group’s industry-leading position and meeting our social responsibility to drive high-quality development within the industry, we will strive to become one of Mainland China’s leading fruit product & beverages companies and thereby contribute to society and give back to consumers for their support and trust.”

About Tianyun International Holding Limited (Stock Code: 6836.HK)

Tianyun International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) are principally engaged in (i) the research and development, production and sales of processed fruit packaged in metal containers, plastic cups, glass containers and aluminum foil bags and beverages ii) trading of fresh fruit. Processed fruit products are sold both under their own brands “Bingo Times”, “fruit zz” and “Tiantong Times” and on an OEM basis. The beverages are sold under their own brand Shiok Party “Shiok Party” and “Yao Gu Ji”.

The Group has been consistently committed to providing its customers with healthy and safe products. As a food enterprise with one of the most complete quality certifications, we rigorously adhere to stringent international production standards and are accredited with BRC (A), IFS Food (High), FDA(FSMA), HALAL, SC, KOSHER, BSCI and ISO22000, etc. in respect of our production facilities, quality control and management. The Group has also passed the internal food-production standards reviews and audits from the several UK and US supermarket chains. At the same time, as a Chinese “Equal production line; Equal standard; Equal quality” food production and export enterprise, the Group has been supplying products of equivalent quality to domestic and international markets. Since 2016, the Group’s own-brand processed fruit products have continued to achieve high market recognition, and have also been awarded the honor and qualification of “China Canned Product Quality Certification Label” by national associations.

The Group was awarded China’s Most Promising Listed Companies by internationally-renowned financial magazine Forbes, and the “2017 Linyi Mayor Quality Award” by the PRC government in 2017. The Group’s new and proprietary researched, developed and produced pure fruit snack food received a national “Certificate of Invention Patent” in 2018. The Group was awarded the national Hi-tech Enterprise Certificate in 2019. In 2020, the Group was recognised as one of the Most Valuable Chinese Brands for the fourth consecutive year.

For more information, please visit www.tianyuninternational.com

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com