Fieldpoint Private Names Gina Omolon as Chief Financial Officer

Mazars Veteran Brings Top-Tier Experience to Executive Team

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing private banking firm serving entrepreneurs, families, businesses and institutions, announced the appointment of Gina Omolon, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ian McMahon, who will be retiring in October after almost ten years with Fieldpoint.

Omolon joins Fieldpoint with more than 20 years’ experience, most recently serving as senior manager and partner at Mazars USA.

“I am pleased to welcome Gina to Fieldpoint. Her diverse and extensive knowledge base is already making a difference,” said Russ Holland, President and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. “Her background as a leader at a top audit and tax advisory firm, and service to well-known financial firms both nationally and abroad, brings an important breadth of perspective to our executive team.”

Since 2020, the firm’s banking unit has emerged as one of the fastest growing banks in the country with assets up 42 percent, placing it among the 6-percent fastest growing banks in the U.S. according to S&P Global data. Fieldpoint’s footprint includes its Greenwich, Connecticut headquarters and offices in New York City, Atlanta, Miami/Coral Gables and Orlando/Winter Park.

Based in the firm’s Atlanta office, Omolon will lead the finance team, overseeing all areas of the bank’s financial activities and serving a vital role in the bank’s strategic initiatives. Her 13 years at Mazars USA included leading internal teams as well as auditing, accounting and consulting engagements for high-net-worth banks, broker-dealers, private equity firms and asset managers. She began her career as a senior associate with Ernst & Young International, performing audits for a variety of international and domestic businesses.

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private (www.fieldpointprivate.com) has $1.6 billion in bank assets and provides personalized, custom private banking and wealth transfer services. Catering to successful individuals, families, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private develops a comprehensive understanding of our clients’ individual financial circumstances and furnishes comprehensive advice and personal service to free up the one resource that regardless of means no one can ever have enough of: time.

Banking Services: Fieldpoint Private Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.

Registered Investment Advisors: Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor and Broker Dealer. Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC. Accounts managed by FPS are not FDIC insured.

Trust services offered through Fieldpoint Private Trust, LLC, a public trust company chartered in South Dakota by the South Dakota Division of Banking.

Contacts

Michael White



Fieldpoint Private



203.413.9340



[email protected]