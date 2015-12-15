Rocket Software Names Bruce Bowden Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest companies, today announced Bruce Bowden will serve as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bowden will take on this role as Rocket Software maintains a laser focus on continuous innovation to solve for customers’ complex—and ever-evolving—IT challenges.

As CFO, Bowden will oversee Rocket Software’s finance, legal, and corporate development teams with a focus on driving enterprise transformation, growth and profitability. Bowden is a veteran CFO, having held the role most recently at Bottomline Technologies and Interactions LLC, where he was brought on board to help bring the company to its next level of growth and scale. Previously, Bowden led transformation, corporate strategy and development at Nuance Communications, where he instilled vision for organic growth and successfully boosted shareholder value.

“Rocket Software has a long track record of innovation that has solidified the company’s position as the technology leader solving some of the world’s largest companies’ software and infrastructure challenges,” said Bowden. “Rocket’s success is rooted in that dedication to its customers—an incredibly strong foundation for the continued growth I’ll be focused on building as I join the team.”

“Bruce’s history of driving above-market growth will strengthen our leadership team as we look to disrupt the marketplace by solving our customers’ most complex IT challenges through innovation and making the difficult simple,” said Milan Shetti, President and CEO, Rocket Software.

