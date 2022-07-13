GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; July 08, 2022 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022:

160,021 shares

€449,526.73

During the first half of 2022, total trading was:

On the buy side: 584,445 shares for a total amount of €2,076,404.94

On the sell side: 561,436 shares for a total amount of €2,013,057.81

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,452

On the sell side: 2,289

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with severe chronic liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

Its R&D is focused on three franchises: cholestatic diseases, Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and NASH diagnostics. In its cholestatic diseases franchise, ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 global trial evaluating elafibranor1 in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is well underway following a successful Phase 2 clinical trial. Topline data is expected to be announced in the second quarter 2023. In 2021, GENFIT signed an exclusive licensing agreement with IPSEN to develop, manufacture and commercialize elafibranor in PBC and other indications. 2 GENFIT is also developing GNS5611 in cholangiocarcinoma following the acquisition of exclusive rights in this indication from Genoscience Pharma in 20213. In ACLF, a Phase 1 clinical program with nitazoxanide has been initiated with data expected as early as the third quarter 2022. As part of its diagnostic solutions franchise, the Company entered into an agreement with Labcorp in 2021 to commercialize NASHnext®, powered by GENFIT’s proprietary diagnostic technology NIS4® in identifying at-risk NASH.

GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. www.genfit.com

GENFIT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, including “consider”, “contemplate”, “think”, “aim”, “expect”, “understand”, “should”, “aspire”, “estimate”, “believe”, “wish”, “may”, “could”, “allow”, “seek”, “encourage” or “have confidence” or (as the case may be) the negative forms of such terms or any other variant of such terms or other terms similar to them in meaning is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its projections are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates, exchange rate fluctuations and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 29 April 2022 under n° D.22-0400, which is available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | [email protected]

PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | [email protected]

APPENDIX

H1 2022

Buy side Sell side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 2 452 584 445 2 076 404,94 2 289 561 436 2 013 057,81 03/01/2022 9 3306 14 178,54 26 24178 105 091,23 04/01/2022 21 11100 47 674,23 17 8231 35 689,53 05/01/2022 24 9200 38 125,31 12 4500 18 636,97 06/01/2022 20 7640 31 321,78 17 9372 38 685,28 07/01/2022 9 2161 9 017,63 10 3908 16 346,58 10/01/2022 18 8431 35 610,37 30 13734 58 414,80 11/01/2022 16 9019 38 753,19 20 7034 30 405,12 12/01/2022 15 5986 25 237,79 13 2572 10 985,69 13/01/2022 14 5861 24 243,44 12 6857 28 540,03 14/01/2022 17 5591 23 246,30 11 4595 19 157,51 17/01/2022 11 6360 26 481,61 9 2578 10 822,64 18/01/2022 3 1784 7 308,34 7 2822 11 698,30 19/01/2022 20 8895 36 196,46 5 1874 7 673,99 20/01/2022 11 3884 15 512,77 5 3810 15 332,51 21/01/2022 40 14639 57 468,09 27 11125 43 793,98 24/01/2022 88 39216 146 897,80 47 20027 74 427,72 25/01/2022 17 8825 32 471,56 19 8323 30 840,72 26/01/2022 23 12601 45 417,18 29 12170 44 129,41 27/01/2022 34 17407 61 300,61 26 11049 38 977,85 28/01/2022 20 4301 14 925,46 12 2995 10 406,68 31/01/2022 19 8384 29 656,82 63 17147 61 141,86 01/02/2022 6 2250 8 134,54 32 6939 25 362,73 02/02/2022 6 2314 8 523,79 9 2365 8 807,67 03/02/2022 22 9179 32 912,54 3 745 2 696,94 04/02/2022 33 7261 25 277,27 15 2765 9 643,47 07/02/2022 31 4599 15 560,50 43 4353 14 807,18 08/02/2022 56 15323 53 900,34 58 18486 65 196,58 09/02/2022 21 2936 10 220,05 16 2957 10 343,96 10/02/2022 12 2536 8 810,88 17 3275 11 468,12 11/02/2022 12 4798 17 057,75 25 8850 31 577,34 14/02/2022 47 11538 40 461,00 26 6938 24 416,43 15/02/2022 13 3941 13 926,14 25 9039 32 067,63 16/02/2022 11 5139 18 692,17 35 12386 45 099,35 17/02/2022 25 8790 31 775,33 11 3448 12 496,47 18/02/2022 19 5047 18 016,43 12 3825 13 758,18 21/02/2022 10 2137 7 551,87 13 2757 9 800,67 22/02/2022 34 5882 20 392,99 22 4832 16 864,54 23/02/2022 6 2737 9 832,38 13 4407 15 876,33 24/02/2022 54 10901 36 390,62 40 7272 24 232,79 25/02/2022 16 1914 6 485,05 26 4630 15 753,43 28/02/2022 23 3901 13 092,34 14 2667 9 024,14 01/03/2022 15 4225 14 842,10 25 6491 23 195,92 02/03/2022 12 2448 8 300,92 17 3816 13 043,23 03/03/2022 38 7726 26 714,14 14 2700 9 447,03 04/03/2022 32 6841 22 201,05 16 2953 9 635,71 07/03/2022 38 9360 27 925,73 28 7512 22 623,99 08/03/2022 18 3638 11 283,89 40 8864 27 868,82 09/03/2022 55 11116 37 925,96 92 16899 57 662,35 10/03/2022 29 5792 19 587,31 34 6866 23 585,66 11/03/2022 26 3881 13 017,65 22 4030 13 676,39 14/03/2022 10 805 2 775,16 19 4377 15 116,94 15/03/2022 21 2024 7 009,31 8 1386 4 816,80 16/03/2022 10 1974 6 914,34 12 2619 9 218,92 17/03/2022 19 3686 13 004,69 20 4153 14 709,41 18/03/2022 7 1497 5 275,46 13 2216 7 882,91 21/03/2022 4 625 2 212,50 3 615 2 189,38 22/03/2022 9 1341 4 763,55 7 1653 5 903,35 23/03/2022 13 2079 7 470,76 13 2079 7 512,32 24/03/2022 8 884 3 141,53 3 198 704,90 25/03/2022 6 992 3 497,26 5 798 2 841,80 28/03/2022 9 1729 6 201,75 19 2095 7 545,75 29/03/2022 12 1652 5 923,35 22 1718 6 196,29 30/03/2022 7 1084 3 907,01 7 1650 5 982,61 31/03/2022 11 1751 6 349,88 4 1070 3 913,64 01/04/2022 5 483 1 733,32 5 195 703,57 04/04/2022 5 757 2 741,29 6 1129 4 114,21 05/04/2022 4 561 2 019,42 1 200 726,00 06/04/2022 14 1618 5 709,07 12 1266 4 485,94 07/04/2022 12 1397 4 982,18 15 2225 7 993,03 08/04/2022 25 4871 17 985,86 21 4432 16 502,16 11/04/2022 16 2989 11 158,93 31 5656 21 163,50 12/04/2022 35 4412 16 375,52 16 3518 13 117,43 13/04/2022 14 2406 9 184,39 24 5389 20 716,48 14/04/2022 20 3785 14 691,40 9 2054 8 026,12 19/04/2022 13 2110 7 827,16 11 1277 4 725,65 20/04/2022 21 2267 8 300,35 6 858 3 151,42 21/04/2022 9 1559 5 683,40 10 1789 6 556,05 22/04/2022 20 3423 12 168,89 25/04/2022 15 2913 9 990,13 16 3169 10 936,69 26/04/2022 12 1312 4 493,46 3 441 1 526,59 27/04/2022 20 3212 10 703,78 12 2388 8 004,66 28/04/2022 23 3943 13 121,21 21 2820 9 638,93 29/04/2022 12 3375 11 225,24 15 4763 15 928,73 02/05/2022 11 1642 5 457,63 15 1325 4 437,78 03/05/2022 7 1107 3 725,96 10 1358 4 619,35 04/05/2022 13 1517 5 033,26 4 381 1 273,35 05/05/2022 23 3801 12 440,26 33 3414 11 290,28 06/05/2022 16 2489 7 968,97 8 1040 3 349,30 09/05/2022 13 1149 3 602,71 3 267 843,15 10/05/2022 13 1169 3 617,64 4 473 1 468,75 11/05/2022 8 1121 3 524,69 15 2025 6 388,48 12/05/2022 22 3850 11 856,64 18 2624 8 106,02 13/05/2022 16 2627 8 208,74 23 3716 11 683,77 16/05/2022 22 3271 10 357,48 17 2967 9 495,71 17/05/2022 18 1624 5 190,33 26 3533 11 303,12 18/05/2022 16 1657 5 436,67 20 3246 10 687,19 19/05/2022 10 1151 3 823,03 19 2512 8 442,74 20/05/2022 13 1529 5 214,85 3 637 2 204,02 23/05/2022 15 2201 7 475,95 25 2764 9 449,63 24/05/2022 39 5916 19 773,02 11 1425 4 781,07 25/05/2022 27 8554 27 116,26 17 8426 26 938,92 26/05/2022 11 1944 6 300,93 5 1944 6 339,79 27/05/2022 4 2264 7 365,92 11 2173 7 146,57 30/05/2022 3 472 1 598,13 44 4998 16 868,54 31/05/2022 32 5457 18 396,97 11 1234 4 199,76 01/06/2022 24 3915 12 866,86 3 361 1 194,60 02/06/2022 21 2731 8 836,98 13 1876 6 130,70 03/06/2022 3 193 621,46 27 4764 15 684,31 06/06/2022 23 3562 11 975,98 35 6102 20 725,91 07/06/2022 45 5299 17 431,01 20 2888 9 510,53 08/06/2022 15 1901 6 378,51 35 5146 17 262,43 09/06/2022 36 6950 23 089,95 12 3887 12 942,17 10/06/2022 25 5298 17 382,89 7 1764 5 832,74 13/06/2022 54 10474 33 129,11 15 2153 6 742,24 14/06/2022 36 8856 27 230,31 71 16983 53 354,95 15/06/2022 44 9875 31 189,84 21 2418 7 640,52 16/06/2022 42 8513 26 333,43 64 9792 30 510,51 17/06/2022 26 6439 20 181,95 17 4092 13 050,04 20/06/2022 4 771 2 401,10 4 524 1 643,39 21/06/2022 2 254 792,49 2 254 801,60 22/06/2022 16 1054 3 302,48 4 417 1 315,79 23/06/2022 16 3511 10 970,78 3 160 504,63 24/06/2022 7 2375 7 460,52 13 4940 15 641,60 27/06/2022 27 9199 29 058,16 9 7718 24 595,00 28/06/2022 1 1 3,10 10 8153 25 469,48 29/06/2022 5 727 2 253,70 4 727 2 268,22 30/06/2022 18 3778 11 628,76 9 1671 5 135,52

1 Elafibranor and GNS561 are investigational compounds that have not been reviewed nor been approved by a regulatory authority

2 With the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau where Terns Pharmaceuticals holds the exclusive license to develop and commercialize elafibranor

3 Agreement includes commercialization and development in the United States, Canada and Europe, including the United Kingdom and Switzerland

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos – FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

Attachment