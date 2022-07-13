Hypercharge Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 8, 2022) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“) is pleased to announce the appointments of Vitaly Golomb, and Shahab Samimi, as independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company. In order to create room for the new independent directors, the number of directors has been increased to five and Sion Jones has resigned from the Board of Directors.

Vitaly Golomb is a technology investment banker with over 20 years of experience on all sides of the table as a venture-backed CEO, venture capitalist, and M&A advisor. Vitaly has deep expertise in the transportation and mobility sector, in addition to experience in artificial intelligence, software/SaaS, and advanced materials.

Shahab Samimi is an investor and strategic advisor who previously assisted in the allocation of funds at 7 Gate Ventures, a VC fund with offices in San Francisco and Vancouver, investing in a diverse portfolio of early-stage technology companies globally. He has unique and diverse experience investing in early-stage, high growth companies.

“We are pleased to welcome Vitaly and Shahab to the Hypercharge board as their extensive experience in capital markets will strengthen the board and further our commitment to good corporate governance,” said David Bibby, President and CEO. “The Board also thanks Sion Jones for his contributions to the Company and looks forward to his continued work as VP of Operations.”

The Company announces it has granted 310,000 stock options to the new directors at $0.60 per share for a three-year term and 300,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The RSUs shall vest 25% on each of six, twelve, eighteen and twenty-four months. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has reviewed its corporate governance initiatives, and, as a result, has adopted a new Board Charter, a majority voting policy, and constituted a Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, which will undertake a review of additional new policies.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks is a clean technology innovator, connecting communities and driving the world forward by providing smart EV charging solutions, while accelerating the shift towards a carbon neutral future.

