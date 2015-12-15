Georgia Structured Family Caregiving Medicaid Program Updated By Home Nurse Inc

Home Nurse Inc (770-765-1111), a home health care company based in Georgia, has updated its registration service for the state’s Structured Family Caregiving Program.

Griffin, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2022) – Home Nurse Inc’s newly updated registration for the SFC (Structure Family Caregiving Program) is designed to assist individuals who are caring for a disabled family member. If eligible, they will be able to earn a weekly, non-taxable paycheck that they will receive through direct deposit.





To be eligible under the updated program, the applicant must be at least 18 years old and live with the family member they are caring for. In addition, the individual must be related by blood or through marriage as a son or daughter-in-law. Spouses and legal guardians are not eligible for this program.

The update coincides with the latest research which has revealed that over 53 million Americans are currently providing unpaid care to an adult family member. The CDC also reported that on average, one in three caregivers spends approximately 20 hours per week providing care for their disabled family member.

Home Nurse Inc now offers the Structure Family Caregiving Program to assist these primary family caregivers with daily tasks. To qualify for the program, caregivers need to carry out duties such as housekeeping, bathing, meal prep, feeding, dressing, and assistance with personal hygiene. Staying on top of medical appointments and aiding with self-administered medication are also covered under the SFC.

The program will provide health coaching and guidance from Home Nurse Inc’s experienced team. This coaching will help the caregiver to provide the optimal level of care for their family member regardless of the task they’re undertaking. A registration form for the updated Structure Family Caregiving Program is available on the company website.

About Home Nurse Inc

Home Nurse Inc was established by two registered nurses back in 1983. The company now has multiple offices, located in Griffin, Savannah, Calhoun, and Gainesville. Their team offers an array of services including sitter care, personal support assistance, skilled nursing, and respite care.

“Our leadership team, led by Miranda Roberson, RN, provides the governance, vision, and strategic direction for Home Nurse,” said a spokesperson. “The team’s sole focus is to set the goals and objectives, to exceed our clients’ expectations, in the delivery of their care in all programs we serve,” they added.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.homenurse.net/

