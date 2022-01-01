Gigamon Partners With Sumo Logic to Optimize Cloud Performance and Mitigate Risk Against Rogue Activities Such as Crypto-Mining and P2P Traffic

Powerful combination of the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline, ThreatINSIGHT NDR and Sumo Logic provides real-time security threat discovery and response

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon today announced the integration of the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline and Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution with Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform, to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications. This partnership of industry leaders optimizes cloud performance to contain the escalating costs associated with data exchange and storage while enabling enterprise IT organizations to leverage the power of deep observability to simplify the management of hybrid cloud deployments and improve their overall security posture.

The two most prevalent challenges of modern cloud infrastructures are their increased complexity, driven by the acceleration of digital transformation, and the blind spots created by an array of disparate tools spread out across hybrid cloud infrastructures. The Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline now integrates seamlessly with Sumo Logic to deliver the rich network context and attributes of all network traffic to visualize and identify rogue activities such as crypto-mining and P2P traffic that impair both security and performance. Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT NDR delivers relevant, rich contextual data to Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to enable faster triage and simplify investigation efforts, fortifying security across the environment.

“This collaboration with Gigamon reflects the common goal of enabling our customers to make data-driven decisions, in real-time, to improve the security and operational efficiency of their cloud deployments,” said John Coyle, senior vice president of strategic alliances at Sumo Logic. “Gaining deep observability into all data in motion is the key to reaping the benefits of a secure, resilient digital infrastructure.”

“Security blind spots and performance challenges are unfortunately common in many hybrid cloud deployments today,” said Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon. “Gigamon Hawk, ThreatINSIGHT and Sumo Logic combine to help IT organizations assure security and compliance governance while lowering the operational overhead of managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.”

Both organizations are deeply integrated within the AWS ecosystem with Gigamon recently receiving AWS ISV Accelerate designation which followed the integrations of the GigaVUE Cloud Suite into AWS Outposts and the Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline with the AWS Gateway Load Balancer. Sumo Logic is the cloud-native backbone that secures and protects against modern threats and delivers insights into cloud infrastructures that allows enterprises to extend the value of their existing AWS investments. Sumo Logic was also named AWS ISV Partner of Year, a recognition of its performance and commitment to helping enterprises drive innovation on AWS.

For a technical deep dive into the Gigamon and Sumo Logic solutions, read:

The Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT NDR + Sumo Logic Cloud-native Security Monitoring and Analytics Platform blog and joint solution brief

The Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline + Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform blog and joint solution brief

About Gigamon



Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

© 2022 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sumo Logic



Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Contacts

Gigamon Media Contact:

Nick Rottler



[email protected]