Itron, United Systems & Software and Sevier County Utility District to Optimize Natural Gas Operations in Tennessee

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMI–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and its channel partner United Systems & Software (USS) announced that they are collaborating with Sevier County Utility District (SCUD) to deploy Itron’s AMI Essentials for Gas, including 15,000 Itron Cellular 500G Gas Modules and Temetra, Itron’s next generation meter data collection and management solution. The solution will allow the utility to increase visibility into their gas distribution system, streamline meter reading and optimize operations across SCUD’s gas district in Tennessee. USS will assist SCUD in deploying the gas modules across SCUD’s territory over the next two years.

Featuring extended data storage, the Cellular 500G captures interval data to support improvements in safety, customer service and operations. To store and analyze the gas meter data, SCUD is taking advantage of Temetra. With Temetra, the utility can gain better visibility into its distribution network and easily manage and collect data from the gas meters. The utility can optimize its operations by having all data across its gas distribution network securely and easily accessed through the cloud.

“At SCUD our mission is to provide an economical and reliable source of natural gas to our customers in a manner that is safe. With Itron’s AMI Essentials for Gas, which uses smart gas modules to work with Temetra, we can achieve both operational efficiency and improved safety by monitoring daily gas consumption across our distribution network,” said Matt Ballard, president of SCUD. “With reliability at the forefront of our mission, not only does Itron’s solution capture 24 hours of data collected daily but Temetra’s read validation ensures meter reads are recorded accurately.”

“We look forward to supporting SCUD’s goals to safely and reliably deliver gas services to its 15,000-customer gas district in east Tennessee. Itron’s gas communication modules offer the highest in reliability, accuracy, battery life and security standards,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Itron’s turnkey AMI Essentials for Gas solution enables utilities to digitize their gas delivery operations and create new data-driven insights to improve customer satisfaction. The deployment will allow SCUD to modernize its gas distribution system and improve customer service as well as support future growth and expansion of the utility’s gas district.”

“Operating in 18 states, USS has served the utility industry with Itron solutions for over 20 years. As an Itron Engage Expert Channel Partner, we are excited to build upon our partnership with Itron and pleased that this deployment will provide SCUD with greater operational efficiencies, helping the community and the utility reach its natural gas delivery goals,” said Brian Boyd, vice president of Sales at USS.

