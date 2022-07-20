Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Results of Meeting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2022) – Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the “Company“) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting“) held on July 20, 2022, were duly passed.

At the Meeting, the number of directors were set at four and all director nominees, Mr. Dominique Monardo, Mr. Salvatore Monardo, Mr. Steven Glaser and Mr. Jon Bridgman, were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of appointing Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants as auditors as well as approving a name change, stock consolidation, and change of registered office from Guelph, Ontario to Toronto, Ontario.

The Company does not have any definitive plans in place for the operation of the business at this time. However, the Company will proceed in a search for a business reverse take-over, merger, amalgamation or other form of combination.

For more information, please contact

Green Environmental Technologies Inc.
Dominique Monardo, CEO
[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131429

Related Stories

Blue Water Vaccines Announces Signing of Sponsored Research Agreement with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for S&P Vaccine Platform Development

Time Raiders Launches NFTs for Time Travel Treasure Hunt Game

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Progress Residential 2022-SFR6

Harris Williams Advises 360training on its Significant Investment from GreyLion Partners LP and Vestar Capital Partners

European Commission Approves Purchase Agreement Amendment for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

Elemica’s leadership team gains further accolades with another Comparably Award for Best Leadership Teams

You may have missed

Blue Water Vaccines Announces Signing of Sponsored Research Agreement with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for S&P Vaccine Platform Development

Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Results of Meeting

Time Raiders Launches NFTs for Time Travel Treasure Hunt Game

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Progress Residential 2022-SFR6

Harris Williams Advises 360training on its Significant Investment from GreyLion Partners LP and Vestar Capital Partners

error: Content is protected !!