Green Environmental Technologies Inc. Results of Meeting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2022) – Green Environmental Technologies Inc. (the “Company“) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting“) held on July 20, 2022, were duly passed.

At the Meeting, the number of directors were set at four and all director nominees, Mr. Dominique Monardo, Mr. Salvatore Monardo, Mr. Steven Glaser and Mr. Jon Bridgman, were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of appointing Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants as auditors as well as approving a name change, stock consolidation, and change of registered office from Guelph, Ontario to Toronto, Ontario.

The Company does not have any definitive plans in place for the operation of the business at this time. However, the Company will proceed in a search for a business reverse take-over, merger, amalgamation or other form of combination.

