Time Raiders Launches NFTs for Time Travel Treasure Hunt Game

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2022) – Time Raiders is set to become the first Play-To-Earn game of its kind – a treasure hunt looter shooter with a time travel theme, developed by the UK-based Game Studio, Utopian Game Labs. The company has a rich history in the video game industry which stretches back over 20 years.

Developed as a Play-&-Earn game, Time Raiders is an evolution from the Play-To-Earn gaming trend. The key difference is that the game is designed with a focus on the quality and fun of the gameplay experience.

As Time Raiders is currently in the Beta Testing phase and set to launch to the public with the first 3 levels in Q3 2022, the team has decided to go live with their first ever public offering of the NFTs that will soon be usable within the game.

The Time Raiders NFT Pre-Sale is set to launch on July the 20th, with launch partner platforms such as Gate.io, Rarible, BitMart, Babylons, and Enjinstarter. Anyone can participate using any of these platforms and can access the NFT Pre-Sale Whitelist here.

In a Time Raiders live stream on the game’s YouTube channel, Rick Ellis, the founder of the online game platform, Steam, explained: “This is one of the things I love about Time Raiders, so many of the crypto games are not actually games, they wrap game mechanics around a speculation tool, and in my opinion, they are not fun to play. I love the fact that [Time Raiders] embedded crypto and NFTs in the game as a part of the design from the beginning. Giving the gamers the stuff they want to do and have fun, and that is awesome.”

According to the Project Roadmap on their Website, the company started the game development and completed the initial fundraising in Q4 of 2021. The Beta Test and $XPND Staking went live in Q2 2022, and Q3 2022 will see steps being taken, with the NFT Pre-Sale, the Public “Go Live” with the first 3 levels, and the release of a multiplayer version. Following the launch, additional levels and NFT releases will be made every month. In 2023, players will be able to create and own their own NFTs and levels.

The first levels are set in an alternative reality to the second World War. In coming levels, players will time travel to periods ranging from the Prehistoric Era, Futuristic Outer Space, Feudal Japan, and many others. The Time Raiders community will be involved in deciding which future timelines and places are developed and released until eventually, it will be possible to play on user-designed, generated, and owned levels.

About Utopian Game Labs

UK-based Utopian Game Labs has been developing games for 20+ years. More than 25 games from Utopia have been featured on mainstream platforms. By launching Time Raiders, it has entered the Blockchain gaming industry and quickly managed to engage several funds, launchpads, and investors for the project.

The team of Utopian Game Labs is comprised of industry experts from different parts of the world. Together, this team has experience and credibility in video game development, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cyber-security. With Time Raiders, they make their first venture into the blockchain, Web3, and metaverse technologies.

