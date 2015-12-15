GuideMe Solutions Goes Live with SuccessFactors on the WalkMe Solutions Gallery

Debuts first Certified Partner Solution for SuccessFactors Onboarding

SYDNEY & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaladoption–GuideMe Solutions, a leading WalkMe-focused consultancy, is live on WalkMe Solutions Gallery, publishing the SuccessFactors Onboarding Process and User Onboarding solution. The onboarding solutions are designed to improve decision-making through deeper insights and drive cost efficiencies at all stages of the onboarding process. To deliver even further efficiencies, the solutions also include business process simplification, standardization, and enablement.

WalkMe’s Solutions Gallery is a catalog of pre-built digital adoption templates that can be downloaded into a customer’s WalkMe Editor at the click of a button. Through the WalkMe Solutions Gallery, organizations can reduce the time and resources required to set up WalkMe to manage common platform functions while engaging users with effective content that addresses goals like onboarding, support/training, retention and conversion.

“Our mission is to help companies make better decisions by providing them with data-driven guidance,” said Managing Director Stephen Pech of GuideMe Solutions. “With our new business intelligence capabilities and impressive customer base, we’re able to offer businesses valuable insights into how their users and customers interact with their software investment.”

About WalkMe

WalkMe’s cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization’s Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization’s needs.

About GuideMe Solutions

Using a variety of approaches and 4 successful years, GuideMe Solutions helps organizations drive successful digital adoption projects across North America, Australia/New Zealand, South America, SE Asia, India, and many other global regions. We help executives and other project stakeholders achieve their strategic objectives while addressing new platform capabilities in an effective and achievable way.

Visit GuideMe Solutions’ website or email directly, if you’d like to improve your digital adoption journey.

