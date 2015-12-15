Synchronoss Extends Platform Support for Alibaba and Google Cloud

Certifications Address the Need to Provide Customers with Multi-Cloud Environments to Deploy Synchronoss Personal Cloud and Synchronoss Email Suite Worldwide

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that its namesake personal cloud and email suite have been certified on the Alibaba Cloud and Google Cloud, respectively. In addition to Amazon AWS and Oracle OCI already in use, the new certifications provide customers with multi-cloud environments to deploy and scale Synchronoss Personal Cloud and Synchronoss Email Suite globally.

Synchronoss Personal Cloud and Synchronoss Email Suite are utilized by leading service providers around the world, supporting more than 250 million subscribers. Each service provider has its own specific requirements, including content security, data sovereignty, compliance, and cost. Supporting Alibaba and Google Cloud allows service providers to extend their deployment across multi-cloud environments and geographies while ensuring security, accessibility, and reliability. Synchronoss is well-positioned to deliver its products to customers throughout Asia and beyond now that Personal Cloud is certified on the Alibaba and Google platforms.

“Our global customers have specific requirements when it comes to performance, cost, compliance, and critically, data sovereignty,” said Patrick Doran, Chief Technology Officer at Synchronoss. “By extending Personal Cloud on Alibaba and Email Suite on Google Cloud, Synchronoss is able to deliver secure, cost-optimized, in-country solutions that are reliable and scalable, upholding our strategy of supporting hybrid and multiple cloud environments.”

“The combination of Synchronoss Email Suite delivered via Google Cloud provides customers with a highly-scalable and reliable solution that is easily accessible globally,” said Gia Winters, Managing Director, Google Cloud. “We look forward to supporting Synchronoss with our infrastructure to keep pace with demand in key territories around the world across their product portfolio.”

Leading Tier One service providers utilize Synchronoss Personal Cloud, Synchronoss Email Suite, or both to manage 250 million plus subscribers worldwide, storing and managing more than 142 petabytes of data.

