Hayward Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11296/hayward-holdings-inc-2q22-earnings-call/. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and a unique access code for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.hayward.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. An earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the Hayward website or by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (44) 204-525-0658. The access code for the replay is 061360. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2022.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.



Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Hayward Investor Relations



908-288-9706



[email protected]

Media Relations:

Tanya McNabb



[email protected]