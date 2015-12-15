Helbiz to Offer its AI Helmet Selfie Technology

HelmetChecker, which the company developed in-house, will be available to micro-mobility operators looking to meet the compliance needs of markets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLBZ–Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, is releasing the HelmetChecker, a real time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators looking to increase the ease at which they meet compliance requirements and increase the safety of their riders. The technology has been piloted and launched within the Helbiz app already.





HelmetChecker uses AI and computer vision to ensure that a rider is wearing a helmet and has the strap secured. Micro-mobility operators are able to use HelmetChecker to stop a vehicle from unlocking until it confirms helmet use or provide incentives to riders. This is a solution that goes further than warning screens or pictures that are checked manually post-ride.

“The HelmetChecker has been a game changer for Helbiz and the value we can bring to cities,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “With 99.7% accuracy, this technology can help other micro-mobility vendors remain compliant and improve rider safety, while bringing a new revenue stream for Helbiz.”

There are no SDKs, lengthy integrations or AI engineers needed. All it requires is passing an image through the HelmetChecker API and reading the JSON response that includes a verdict and confidence level reading.

Pricing for the product will be a monthly subscription fee and a per-API-call fee per image submitted.

This is a product developed by Helbiz Robotics, the company division focused on innovation in AI and computer vision. To learn more about the HelmetChecker, visit http://helbiz.com/robotics/helmet-verification.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

