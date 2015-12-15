Sports Data Labs, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering its Novel SaaS-Based, Real-Time Health Diagnostics and Sensor Interoperability System

Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,382,510 provides a new, scalable, low-cost way to integrate and communicate with any number of sensors and sensing systems directly through a single application for real-time health monitoring and biofeedback via a web browser

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports Data Labs, Inc. (“SD Labs”), an award-winning leader in AI-based collection, analysis, and distribution of real-time human data from on-body sensors and other sensing systems, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,382,510 to the company covering a novel remote health monitoring and biofeedback system operable for real-time, two-way, direct communication with sensors and sensing systems via the use of a browser-based web application. SD Labs’ issued patent, entitled “Biological Data Tracking System and Method,” facilitates collection, analysis, and distribution of data from any number of sensors and sensing systems – including wearables – into a single system for real-time health monitoring and biofeedback.

The issued patent features an administration console that allows for a “one click” sensor integration mechanism for any number of sensors that enables on-demand, direct, real-time communication and streaming with each integrated sensor, enabling individuals and organizations to easily access and seamlessly use the best available technologies at any given time. The real-time health diagnostics system – which can be implemented as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application – also allows for administrators to control the functionality of any number of sensors associated with any number of individuals simultaneously and remotely through a single application. The issued patent will provide SD Labs with exclusivity for its invention in the U.S. until February 2039.

“We developed our novel health diagnostics system for the emerging digital health ecosystem focused on interoperability of sensors and sensing systems – particularly medical-grade sensors that sample at higher rates and collect more data – and simplifying the user experience,” said Vivek Khare, Co-Inventor and Head of Technology of SD Labs, the assignee of U.S. Patent No. 11,382,510. “With no application download or install required, our patented technology will ensure that both providers and users have access to a highly scalable, cost effective solution that is simple to deploy and effective in providing meaningful health insights.”

“Our health diagnostics system is foundational for a variety of use cases – including single person, multi-sensor and multi-user/group use cases for both continuous streaming and point-in-time collection – where data integrity and system reliability are key requirements,” said Stan Mimoto, Co-Inventor and President, SD Labs. “This issued patent will enable us to offer telehealth to the masses – including to underserved communities and segments of the population – while providing us with exclusivity in the SaaS-based remote health monitoring ecosystem for a number of exciting licensing and solution-focused opportunities across sports, healthcare, insurance, and other high-growth markets.”

“We are thrilled to have been issued this patent for our real-time health diagnostics and biofeedback system, which removes the barriers related to direct communication with disparate sensors and sensing systems and eliminates data silos to provide a seamless, intuitive, and fully-integrated user experience,” said Mark Gorski, Co-Inventor and CEO, SD Labs. “With multiple U.S. patents now issued in the remote health monitoring ecosystem, our expansive patent portfolio – which includes a wide range of novel systems and methods related to data collection, synthetic data generation, artificial intelligence-based predictions, sensor communication, signal processing and identification/verification techniques, remote communication networks, and sensor data-based monetization – has positioned us to solidify our leadership role in the space while accelerating the opportunities we have with both existing and new partners.”

About Sports Data Labs, Inc.

Sports Data Labs, Inc. (“SD Labs”) is a venture-backed, award-winning leader in AI-based collection, analysis, and distribution of real-time human data from on-body sensors and other sensing systems. SD Labs provides patented technologies that enable interoperability of sensors and sensing systems, while using artificial intelligence to transform collected data into metrics, insights, and predictions for various real-time and on-demand use cases. SD Labs also provides data acquisition and monetization solutions for buyers and sellers of health data through its proprietary Human Data Marketplace™. For more information, please visit: www.sportsdatalabs.com.

Contacts

SD Labs Corporate Communications



[email protected]