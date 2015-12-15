HelloFresh Selects Domo to Support HR Operations

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hellofresh–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that HelloFresh, the world’s leading integrated food solutions group, chose Domo to power its growing HR operations with transparent and efficient access to BI and analytics.

HelloFresh provides home cooks with everything they need for a successful and satisfying cooking experience by delivering fresh, delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to their doorstep. With over 55 weekly options available each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options and chef-curated recipes for their customers to choose from.

At the heart of HelloFresh’s operations are its employees, with more than 10,000 employees within their U.S. distribution centers alone. These distribution centers are where the company’s ingredients are packaged, quality controlled and shipped to its more than 4 million active customers.*

To support its growth, HelloFresh’s HR and recruiting teams sought a solution that would help the team quickly address operational challenges and provide holistic insights of talent and staffing across the business. As such, HelloFresh needed to be able to combine a variety of different data sets for recruiting, workforce management as well as time and attendance.

HelloFresh conducted a quick 3 week proof of concept (POC) with Domo, and found that Domo’s platform not only integrated its data sets efficiently and easily, but massively enhanced the HR Analytics team’s ability to deliver actionable workforce insights to the business quickly and effectively. Moving forward, HelloFresh plans to expand its original POC with Domo to manage a wide range of initiatives that include recruitment, employee engagement and workforce management for its growing business.

“When evaluating the best visualization platforms, Domo became the clear frontrunner. It allowed us to get key data points quickly into the hands of decision makers, enabling our teams to make actionable and positive change. The UI is second to none for both the content builder and end user,” said Yushu Byra, Director of People Insights, at HelloFresh.

“Domo is thrilled to be supporting HelloFresh in its mission to change the way people eat through fresh, sustainable and diverse meals,” said Domo’s vice president of customer success, Carolynn Daskalakis. “As proven in our successful POC, HelloFresh is unlocking new and easier ways to track and measure its workforce data and we’re excited to expand upon this partnership.”

