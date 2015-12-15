Incode Technologies Announces Expansion of Its Development Center in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incode Technologies, an industry-leader in identity verification and authentication for global enterprises, announced the expansion of its Serbian development center to accelerate development of its privacy-centric approach to authenticating identities worldwide.

Incode’s spectacular growth rate is fueled by its latest cycle of investments, where it raised $220 million at a $1.25 billion valuation. That investment validates Incode’s commitment to developing cutting-edge technology at its Belgrade development center. The center has grown threefold over the past year, with plans to further accelerate growth. These efforts will fuel the continued development of groundbreaking, fully automated, AI-based solutions that place user privacy at the heart of identity experiences.

“Technology developed in Serbia is at the core of our ‘One Identity Everywhere’ vision. It is transforming the way humans experience their identity journeys while preserving the fundamental right for users to control their identity information,” said Ricardo Amper, CEO at Incode.

“We will continue pursuing innovations in our Belgrade office, expanding the team and creating a technology that builds trust between enterprises and their customers,” added Amper.

“Investing in the right people and best talent is the strategy that drives our technology forward. We are building one of the most experienced teams in the business, as our developers create solutions that make lives easier and better for millions of people.”

This announcement follows Incode’s latest news that speaks to its dedication to innovation and creating trust in a digital world. The German Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media gave Incode a positive ruling as an Age Verification System (AVS). The company also expanded its partnership ecosystem with INTELITY, Jumeirah, and Hudini. Incode has also made strategic hires with the appointment of Dean Hickman-Smith as Chief Revenue Officer and Allen Ganz as VP of Business Development.

