Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show open at end of July

HONG KONG, Jul 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 29 July to 2 August, presenting a dazzling array of exquisite jewellery and jewellery-making materials. The two shows will be fully open to public, welcoming jewellery lovers to enjoy the displays and purchase precious items. In parallel with the twin jewellery shows, the HKTDC will stage the inaugural Simply Shopping Fest, bringing together a variety of gourmet foods and wine, home and living products, as well as toys and leisure products to offer the public a rewarding one-stop shopping experience.

Sophia Chong (L), Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, and Lawrence Ma (R), Chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee, attended today’s press conference to introduce the twin jewellery shows and the HKTDC Simply Shopping Fest. Pictured at the press conference today are Sophia Chong, Lawrence Ma and members of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee.

430+ global exhibitors participate in twin jewellery shows

This year’s twin jewellery shows have attracted more than 430 exhibitors. In addition to local jewellery companies, exhibitors from Mainland China, Germany, Italy, Japan and Singapore are taking part in the event, including the Italian pavilion that comprises some 20 exhibitors. In addition, the Asia Pacific Creator Association will present innovative jewellery creations from a number of Hong Kong designers.

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “Many exhibitors taking part in the jewellery shows have continued to explore opportunities in the retail market during the pandemic, while local consumers crave for jewellery pieces with unique designs and attractive pricing. That’s why we have fully opened this year’s shows to public visitors. At the same time, Simply Shopping Fest will feature six exhibit zones with more than 540 exhibitors showcasing products from Taiwan, Japan, Australia and France, along with other countries and regions. The government will soon issue the second phase of the Consumption Voucher Scheme (CVS), which will stimulate the local public to embark on a new wave of spending. In addition, the opening of the MTR Exhibition Centre Station will provide greater convenience for many, elevating the entire shopping experience at the three fairs.”

Jewellery industry further explores local market and online business

Helped by the stabilisation of the local pandemic situation in April and May and the first phase of the CVS by the government, Hong Kong’s total retail sales rose in value by 4.7% year on year in April and May. It is expected that the second phase of the CVS and other government measures will continue to stimulate the local jewellery retail market. Lawrence Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee, pointed out that the continuation of the pandemic combined with increased geopolitical and global economic uncertainty have led many in the jewellery industry to shift their focus to the local market in addition to online opportunities. “More and more jewellery retailers are looking to expand their online sales business and promote their brands and products to the target consumer market through livestreaming and social media promotion,” Mr Ma said.

Exquisite jewellery pieces make their Hong Kong debut

This year’s Hong Kong International Jewellery Show consists of five highlighted zones, including “World of Glamour”, which showcases the artistry and world-renowned expertise of Hong Kong’s fine jewellery sector and has attracted many well-known local jewellery companies to participate. “Fine Jewellery”, meanwhile, showcases a wide variety of fine jewellery from around the world. Featured products in the two fair spotlights include:

– The “Secret Garden” collection from Zuri Jewelry Company Limited (Booth 3D-D16). Inspired by the masterpieces of impressionist painter Claude Monet, Zuri combines natural-colour diamonds gifted by nature with modern jewellery design, presenting a feast of flower-shaped high-end jewellery that people will adore.

– The “Spring Miracle.Bee” collection 18K White Gold Diamond Earrings from Dai Sun Jewellery Company Limited (Booth 3G-A10) highlight the beauty of nature in the design.

– Jadeite Cabochon and Diamond Earrings from On Tung Company (Booth 3E-F02), beset by hexagon-shaped, kite-shaped, and oval-cut diamonds with a classic and timeless jadeite design.

– A variety of wedding jewellery, including the 18K Yellow & White Gold Diamond with Natural Golden South Sea Pearl Necklace and Brooch from Wing Hang South Sea Pearl Company Limited (Booth 3E-C16) and the Calla Lily Pure Gold Collection from Just Gold Company (Booth 3E-D02).

Other fair highlights include “Antique & Vintage Jewellery”, which presents a variety of magnificent antique jewellery showcasing timeless craftsmanship and charm; “Silver and Finished Jewellery”, which showcases vibrant and fashionable jewellery collections; and “Tools & Equipment and Packaging” where a broad array of jewellery tools and packaging items will be showcased.

Materials for making unique jewellery items

The main focus of the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show is on quality jewellery materials. Many exhibitors will feature loose diamonds in various cuttings along with coloured gemstones and pearls from different origins. Visitors can choose their favourite diamonds, gemstones and other jewellery materials, and then match with different accessories to design and make their own unique jewellery items. Featured products in the show include:

– Pink Morganite from RMC Gems Limited (Booth 3F-F04), with a magnificent pear-shaped cut. This is another member of the beryl family of gems coming in various hues of pink and resembling a pink diamond.

– A uniquely shaped diamond ring with two precious gemstones from Dynamic International (Booth 3D-B02). The two gemstones are a purplish-red Sri Lankan ruby and a vivid bluish-green Zambian emerald, both displaying a checkerboard cut.

– An elegant South Sea Pearl String from J Ocean Pearl Jewellery Limited (Booth 3G-E12).

Bid on favourite jewellery items with discounts of up to 90%

Since this year’s shows are fully open to jewellery enthusiasts, sharing sessions are being organised to help enhance the public’s jewellery knowledge. Topics will include “Diamond, Arts and Science”, “The Creation and Appreciation of Jewellery”, “The Tradition and Future of Craftsmanship” and “Why Choose Sustainable Pearls” along with the “Handmade Rose Earrings Workshop”. Jewellery Smart Bidding will also take place, with auction items including an 18K colour diamond earrings and ring collection and an 18K South Sea white pearl and diamond pendant. Visitors can bid for their favourite products starting at 10% of the original retail price. Numerous jewellery parades and lucky draws will also be held during the exhibition. Visitors who spend more than HK$1,000 in a single receipt can redeem a lucky draw coupon, with fabulous prizes such as gold tiger ornaments and a Bijoumontre Petit Series wrist watch on offer.

In addition, the award ceremony for the 23rd Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition Award will be held on the first day of the show to encourage and reward local jewellery design talents. The winning designs will be displayed in the south lobby of Hall 3FG during the show.

For security reasons, all visitors to the two jewellery shows are required to present proof of identity for registration. Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or above for registration and admission.

Quality lifestyle products at Simply Shopping Fest

Simply Shopping Fest will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 29 July to 1 August. With the theme “Always Vibrant for Shopping”, the shopping extravaganza has gathered more than 540 exhibitors divided into six product zones, including Gourmet & Wine, Fashion & Jewellery, Home & Living, Toys & Leisure, Health & Beauty and Baby Essentials. There will be multiple pavilions, such as “Hong Kong People and Brands”, displaying homeware, gourmet foods and elderly products, and the “DLAB Original Design Zone” featuring unique accessories and picture books, as well as animation production services. Other pavilions include “Beverage and Food Community”, “Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits”, “Korean Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong”, “Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association”, “Hong Kong Quality Brands Alliance”, “Fashionally” and “ITC Store”, featuring a variety of daily necessities, furniture and electrical appliances.

Highlighted products at Simply Shopping Fest include:

– Time 4 Machine Stainless Steel Model from UC Services Group (Booth 5F-A21), a Ukrainian model vehicle that will be cherished by modelling enthusiasts.

– Synthetic Resin Watch from ANPASSA Watch Company (Booth 5G-F38) – a customised watch with a ruby and sapphire setting and hollowed-out dial.

– Neck Massager from Greatice Limited (Booth 5F-F17) with five modes and 16 levels of intensity, plus a built-in 5.0 Bluetooth that supports voice calls and music-playing.

– Ultra-Small Window Cleaning Robot from Pro Logic International Limited (Booth 5F-D24) that can navigate the cleaning path autonomously. It can be used on a variety of smooth walls and different kinds of glass.

– White Factor Disinfectant Spray from Health Guardian Hong Kong Co Ltd (Booth 5F-B23) which can effectively clean pathogens on surfaces and remove odours.

Flash sales and limited offers

A number of exhibitors at Simply Shopping Fest will launch pop-up sales or limited discounts at different time periods during the event, including bargains such as HK$1 for a can of salted walnuts, buy-one-get-one-free rooibos tea, HK$2 for 300 grams of Koshihikari rice, and HK$1 for French Bordeaux red wine. In addition to Simply Smart Bidding sessions, where visitors can bid on favourite items such as trendy jewellery, beauty and skincare products and homeware, starting at 90% off the retail price, the Simply Lucky Draw will be held every day of the event, open to visitors who spend more than HK$200 in a single receipt. Prizes include hotel accommodation packages, accessories, healthcare products and more. Numerous exciting events will also be held including “Cooking with Chef Kitty”, Chinese calligraphy appreciation, yoga demonstrations and more.

In cooperation with livestreaming platform operators, multiple livestreaming sessions helmed by key opinion leaders (KOLs) will be arranged. The public can watch livestream broadcasts of the two jewellery shows through the Facebook pages of Sanchuanpro and Zero One Media Co Ltd, and download the LOOPLIVE app to watch live broadcasts of the Simply Shopping Fest while shopping for their favourite items and enjoying limited-time discounts.

