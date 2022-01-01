Medallia Approved as Authorized Vendor to Administer CAHPS for MIPS Survey

Medallia expands its healthcare solution with the addition of CAHPS for MIPS survey administration to help organizations meet regulatory requirements and improve patient experience.

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Medallia as an authorized vendor to administer the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) for Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) survey. Medallia’s comprehensive CAHPS solutions enable healthcare providers to fulfill regulatory requirements while capturing real-time feedback to highlight valuable insights, make immediate impacts, and improve the quality of care delivered to patients.

Healthcare organizations and Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) that are required to participate and report CAHPS for MIPS results can now be supported through Medallia.

“We are proud that Medallia now uniquely supports healthcare providers and organizations in satisfying mandatory CAHPS program requirements, while also augmenting performance with real-time feedback capabilities to further understand how to continuously improve the patient experience care journey,” said Toni Land, MBA, BSN, CPXP Solutions Principal & Head of Healthcare Experience, Medallia. “This milestone aligns with our vision for holistically capturing patient feedback along the patient experience journey to uncover actionable patient insights, drive meaningful change, and improve outcomes.”

This survey is mandatory for ACOs participating in the MSSP and medical groups reporting through the Alternative Payment Model (APM) Performance Pathway (APP). The CAHPS for MIPS survey measures patients’ experience and care within a clinician group, virtual group, and Alternative Payment Model (APM) entities. Survey results are publicly reported on the Care Compare website to support Medicare beneficiaries in making objective and meaningful healthcare decisions.

CMS approves survey vendors that demonstrate the facilities, project experience, and staff expertise required to conduct the CAHPS for MIPS Survey. Groups, virtual groups, and APM Entities, including Shared Savings Program ACOs, that wish to administer the CAHPS for MIPS Survey are required to select and contract with a CMS-approved survey vendor to conduct the survey.

For more information about Medallia’s healthcare solution, visit our site at: https://www.medallia.com/solutions/healthcare/.

