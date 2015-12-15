Zenoss Releases Real-Time Application Monitoring for Microsoft Teams, OneDrive and Exchange

Company Delivers Real-Time Monitoring for Top Business Communications Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced new monitoring capabilities for Microsoft 365 applications like Microsoft Teams. This innovative, real-time monitoring of Microsoft Teams streaming data is the first of a broader set of initiatives focused on business communications platforms, which have emerged as business-critical applications during the global trend of expanding remote work forces.

As organizations worldwide deal with a growing and potentially permanent remote workforce, traditional unified communications vendors are quickly being replaced by vendors offering unified communications as a service (UCaaS). According to industry analyst firm Gartner®, “By 2023, the number of remote workers will have doubled to over two-thirds of digital workers, shifting buyer requirements to demand work-anywhere capabilities.”[1] As such, organizations are scrambling to monitor and ensure quality of service for these applications.

Microsoft Teams is a huge force in this shift to UCaaS, quickly acquiring 35% market share. Zenoss has responded to this dynamic by offering UCaaS monitoring to complement its broader AI-driven infrastructure monitoring.

The Zenoss market-leading monitoring capabilities for Microsoft products include:

Out-of-box support for Microsoft 365 applications OneDrive, Exchange, SharePoint, and Teams.

Monitoring Microsoft cloud apps in the same pane of glass as the broader infrastructure.

Cloud-based monitoring with zero install.

Real-time Teams call quality performance monitoring on jitter, packet loss and more.

Leveraging streaming data plug-in framework with no code change.

Zenoss Cloud features, including intelligent dashboards, Smart View, actions, and notifications.

No training required for operations personnel.

Intelligent monitoring at the edge with policy-driven metrics ingestion.

Anonymized personally identifiable information for full privacy protection.

“The increasingly rapid changes in the business world require increasingly rapid changes in technology,” said Ani Gujrathi, chief technology officer at Zenoss. “Our customers are thrilled that we’ve again responded to the demands placed on them to ensure their business operations are uninterrupted.”

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that collects all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. Zenoss Cloud monitoring for Microsoft Teams is generally available now, while support for Zoom and Cisco Webex are currently in beta.

[1] Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, February 2022. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

