Movandi CEO Maryam Rofougaran Joins Prestigious CNBC CEO Council

Maryam Joins as Originating Member of Elite Group of Chief Executives to Address Extraordinary Challenges Facing Businesses and Encourage Innovation and Disruption

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Movandi, a leader in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) and radio frequency technologies and software, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Maryam Rofougaran has joined the CNBC CEO Council, an exclusive, invitation-only network of preeminent chief executives and decision makers at the helm of companies driving change in today’s highest growth and most disruptive industries.

The CNBC CEO Council was created to provide a unique leadership forum that brings together an elite group of chief executives representing public and private companies from various major sectors to share their frontline insights and views on key issues and challenges facing today’s CEOs. Council members include Hans Vestberg (Verizon), Mike Sievert (T-Mobile), Anirudh Devgan (Cadence), Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber), Mary Barra (General Motors) and David Solomon (Goldman Sachs). Click here for the complete membership list.

“I am honored to have a ‘seat at the table’ among the world’s most forward-thinking CEOs whose collective wisdom is transforming business and driving innovation on a global scale,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi. “The CNBC CEO Council provides an unparalleled opportunity to share insights and experiences with chief executive peers who are committed to making the world a better place. I look forward to sharing my unique perspective and vision on 5G, wireless and semiconductors, which are critical to our industry and future to help eliminate the digital divide for all of humanity.”

Maryam Rofougaran is an executive, technology pioneer and serial entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor and wireless industries. She is the co-founder and CEO of Movandi, a CNBC Disruptor 50 company in 2020 and 2021, honoring the most innovative, game-changing private companies disrupting the business landscape. Movandi has formed partnerships with leading Internet Service Providers such as Verizon and other companies globally and most recently has announced partnerships with Qualcomm to expand 5G mmWave coverage. Learn more at movandi.com.

Follow the CNBC CEO Council on LinkedIn.

About Movandi CEO Maryam Rofougaran

Maryam’s career spans more than 25 years and has had an enormous impact on the wireless industry. Her pioneering work began at UCLA as a graduate student and continues today at Movandi. She co-founded Innovent Systems Inc. in 1998, a chipmaker focused on short-range wireless connectivity. Broadcom acquired Innovent in 2000 to enter the wireless business. At Broadcom, she grew and directed a team to continue innovation and further integration of multiple radio standards into single-chip CMOS solutions that enabled smartphones and mobile devices with combo Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and other wireless protocols. Their groundbreaking work resulted in Broadcom becoming a clear market leader in connectivity and capturing 95 percent market share in mobile devices. Broadcom’s wireless business grew to more than $3 billion annually. Henry Samueli, co-founder and chairman of Broadcom, has referred to Maryam’s contributions to Broadcom as “immeasurable.”

In 2016, Maryam co-founded Movandi, an Irvine, CA-based startup leading the next generation of wireless and mmWave evolution in 5G and beyond. Movandi is a pioneer in 5G mmWave and continues to innovate and advance mmWave technologies to bring new and enhanced capabilities and efficiencies to 5G networks. Movandi is recognized for its innovation and has received many industry awards for its outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the industry.

Maryam has been listed multiple times on the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. She was named to EE Times’ Women in Tech List: 25 Profiles in Persistence. She is a member of the GSA’s Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), as well as the advisory board to the UCLA Women in Engineering initiatives and mentorship programs, which helps encourage more female students to study engineering. Maryam holds Master and Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical and electronics engineering from UCLA. She holds more than 300 patents and has contributed to numerous industry publications.

About Movandi

Movandi is a 5G and beyond RF semiconductor, system, and software technology company enabling a hyperconnected world, broad 5G adoption and AI applications across multiple industries. Movandi is an innovator with 90 patents filed and 74 patents issued optimizing RF chipset performance, size and power efficiency, and dynamic beam forming and beam steering using intelligent algorithms, software and cloud AI and ML. Founded in 2016 by former world-recognized Broadcom RF and SoC pioneers. Movandi powered smart repeaters and technology solve the difficult 5G engineering and economic challenges by speeding up 5G mmWave deployment, extending range, enhancing coverage, penetrating physical barriers in indoor, outdoor and mobile environments, and accelerating large-scale 5G commercialization by significantly reducing capital investment and operating expenses. For more information, go to movandi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Green Flash Media for Movandi



Jeremy Hyatt



[email protected]