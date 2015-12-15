Innovaccer Expands into Public Sector to Facilitate More Equitable and Coordinated Care

Leading health cloud platform company assists public health case management, population health management and value-based analytics for Medicaid services

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovaccer Inc, the Health Cloud company, continues its mission to make health data more accessible and useful by expanding into the public sector to initially address three distinct use cases. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud provides unified patient records and actionable insights to improve person-centered case management in public health, value-based analytics for Medicaid alternative payment models, and population health interventions at the county and state level to deliver more equitable and coordinated care for diverse, vulnerable, and at-risk populations.

Innovaccer is expanding its presence into the government sector to improve collaboration between agencies, optimize case management, manage increasingly complex alternative payment models, and improve the individual’s experience through technology. The Innovaccer Health Cloud’s Data Activation Platform (DAP) collects, cleans, and connects data, making it available and shareable between systems to accelerate digital transformation. It unifies data from multiple sources and systems including pharmacy, claims, electronic health records, government agencies, and community-based organizations, as well as social determinants of health (SDoH), to empower whole-person care.

“The pandemic illuminated the real challenges of managing health data and case coordination across systems, especially for vulnerable and underserved populations,” said John Bastin, general manager, government at Innovaccer. “Like the private healthcare market, the public sector is making the shift to whole-person care, population health management, and improved health equity by having the right tools available.”

Although technology has been upgraded in much of the private healthcare industry, public health agencies have lagged behind. Outdated systems hinder efforts to manage data and coordinate resources, and the pandemic has exacerbated the situation. With more investment in technology, which has been made available through legislated pandemic funding, public agencies can use this opportunity to improve their systems so they can focus on delivering services.

Initially, Innovaccer will address three distinct use cases in the public sector:

Population Health: Health agencies are launching innovative programs using SDoH to better address the needs of underserved populations and move towards a whole-person care approach. Innovaccer provides a centralized case management platform which consolidates data and provides analytics and insights to help close health equity gaps, manage community referrals, and enhance case management for the Medicaid population.

Health agencies are launching innovative programs using SDoH to better address the needs of underserved populations and move towards a whole-person care approach. Innovaccer provides a centralized case management platform which consolidates data and provides analytics and insights to help close health equity gaps, manage community referrals, and enhance case management for the Medicaid population. Value-Based Analytics for Alternative Payment Models: Through improved data analytics for value-based care and alternative payment management, Innovaccer is helping to make high-quality healthcare more accessible and organizations accountable for cost and quality of care. Targeted analytics support bundling of payment and reporting to ensure transparency, provider engagement and satisfaction, and overall improvement of Medicaid beneficiary outcomes.

Through improved data analytics for value-based care and alternative payment management, Innovaccer is helping to make high-quality healthcare more accessible and organizations accountable for cost and quality of care. Targeted analytics support bundling of payment and reporting to ensure transparency, provider engagement and satisfaction, and overall improvement of Medicaid beneficiary outcomes. Case Management: In its recent collaboration with a county in California, Innovaccer is improving case coordination and access to vital community services and programs. A client database case management system for public health agencies enables them to track individuals and families across health and social services programs to ensure they are receiving the community services they need and to help reduce emergency room and hospital visits.

“It’s all about the data and how we harness it to optimize care and address the needs of all populations—especially the underserved,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “Social services and public health, in general, are starting to come together to provide a whole-person care approach. We’ve established ourselves in the public sector with a case management platform which provides a unified record to improve case coordination, and for years, we’ve provided population health management solutions to manage care and close care gaps. We look forward to working with public health agencies to help them deliver more equitable, coordinated care for their populations.”

Innovaccer’s industry experts will be attending and speaking at the 2022 NACCHO360 Conference, July 19–21, 2022, in Atlanta, GA, at the Hyatt Regency.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Contacts

Sachin Saxena



Innovaccer Inc.



​[email protected]

415-504-3851