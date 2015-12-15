Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions Hosts Digital Banking Assets Informational Webinar

Expert panel to share insights on managing digital HELOCS, eMortgages, and other digital assets

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitallending—Simon Moir, Vice President and Segment Leader, Banking Compliance, at Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, will lead a panel of industry experts exploring key elements of effective digital lending programs in a complimentary, virtual event, “Trends, Best Practices, and Technology for eMortgages, HELOCs, and Other Digital Assets,” from 3 – 4 pm EDT Tuesday, August 9.

Moir will serve as moderator in this panel discussion featuring Craig Focardi, Senior Analyst, Banking, for Celent, a leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally; Rick Sharga, Executive Vice President, ATTOM, a leading provider of comprehensive real estate data for companies in the real estate, mortgage, insurance, finance and government markets; and James Milne, Product Manager, for Rocket Mortgage, an early adopter of digital asset transactions and the nation’s first lender to use eNotes in closing a Ginnie Mae-backed loan.

Attendees will learn about emerging best practices and the benefits of originating digital Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs)—including increased transparency of digital transactions, more accurate data extraction, and improved monetization opportunities—as opposed to paper- or PDF-based transactions. The session will look at lenders’ increasing focus on growing their home equity business in light of the recent drop-off in cash-out refinancing, using expert insights and customer use cases and proof points to illustrate these capabilities.

“There is increasing recognition of the benefits that digital tools can bring to the mortgage lending space, as lenders leverage the concepts of digital HELOCs, eMortgages and OmniVault technology, which can help them secure and manage all of their eAssets on a single platform,” said Moir. “With mortgage refinancing down and homeowners enjoying high home equity gains, mortgage lenders are focusing increasingly on home equity lending. They are also viewing this as an opportunity to positively impact and further differentiate their customer experience via digital HELOCs and extend their digital asset creation to home equity. This session aims to show how eMortgage and digital lending technologies, specifically the eVault, gives institutions simple, consistent ways to originate and manage all digital real estate assets across their entire organization.”

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal™ suite of purpose-built, digital lending offerings helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

