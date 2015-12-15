IntelliComp Announces EstiMod, the National Experience Modification Calculator, for $500/Year!

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newly launched, July 4th, 2022, California’s industry leader IntelliComp expands nationally with the announcement of their new service EstiModUSA, at www.estimod.com.

IntelliComp (www.exmod.com) is the leading and premier data retrieval service for workers’ compensation experience modifications in California, since 1996. Now IntelliComp has expanded its ExMod calculator nationally at www.estimod.com.

Subscribe for only $500 a year and calculate both intrastate and interstate ExMods. Why pay more when EstiModUSA at www.estimod.com is a fifth of the cost of the competitors? Give your clients and prospects clear, concise, and informative reports. Calculate ExMods historically from 2017, and include current and future projections.

Take your business to the next level with EstiModUSA at www.estimod.com with the most innovative cutting edge information technology tools available in the industry, like XP-CalcNCCI for NCCI states and XP-CalcCA for California. XP-Calc is the industry’s leading analytic tool. Thinking about changing your insured’s policy period? A policy is normally used for 3 years in the experience modification. XP-Calc determines how long a policy will be used in the ExMod. Will a high loss ratio policy period be used for more than the normal 3 years, or will it be less in the calculation of the experience modification?

IntelliComp’s world wide websites are www.exmod.com and www.estimod.com. Call today for guest logins and see for yourself.

IntelliComp and its EstiMod.com product are not associated in any manner with NCCI; the EstiMod.com Experience Modification Report is not an official NCCI Experience Rating Worksheet; and NCCI does not endorse the results produced from the EstiMod.com product.

Willard Scott, (805) 920-5105, [email protected]

