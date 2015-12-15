Productiv Shortlisted for Best Data-Driven SaaS Product in 2022 SaaS Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Productiv, the market leader in software-as-a-service management, today announced it has been shortlisted as a Best Data-Driven SaaS Product in the 2022 SaaS Awards.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

“SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA. Continuing to evolve, this year we’ve seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage,” said James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards. “The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names.”

The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform is the only source of real-time, employee-driven engagement data and insights on the market. SaaS Intelligence works by capturing billions of employee app engagement data points, which are then cross-referenced with contract and organizational data, and finally integrated with other benchmarking data. These real-time insights make it easy for companies to proactively govern and optimize costs across all SaaS applications, implement automation for faster SaaS operations and create frictionless experiences to improve employee engagement across SaaS applications.

“The average SaaS portfolio has increased nearly 50% in the last two years, but the majority of these apps fall outside of IT’s purview—meaning that many teams are paying for duplicate tools or failing to use their current SaaS solutions to their fullest potential,” said Jody Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Productiv. “We are on a mission to help companies optimize their SaaS portfolios and maximize their investment value by providing their teams with just the right tools and capabilities. We are honored to be recognized by the SaaS Awards as one of the best data-driven SaaS solutions and can’t wait to launch what’s next from our team.”

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on August 23, 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on September 13, 2022.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

About Productiv

Productiv is the only SaaS IntelligenceTM Platform for the modern enterprise. More than a SaaS management solution, Productiv aligns IT, finance, procurement and business leaders with trusted data to proactively govern and drive operational efficiency while increasing employee engagement across SaaS applications. This employee-centric, data-driven approach combines billions of employee app usage data-points with vendor contract and organizational data, enabling teams to easily come together to optimize spend, manage renewals and rationalize SaaS portfolios with automated workflows. Founded in 2018 and backed by Accel, IVP and Norwest Venture Partners, Productiv is on a mission to align IT and business leaders to unlock the most value out of their SaaS portfolio at scale. To learn more about Productiv, click here.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

