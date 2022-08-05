Western Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 5, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

