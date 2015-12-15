Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation and Kennedy Wilson Acquire 877,648-square-foot Industrial Park in Stockton, CA

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KW–Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation (“Intercontinental”) in joint venture with Kennedy Wilson has acquired Stockton Industrial Park, an 877,648-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Stockton, CA, for $84 million.





Located at 1604 Tillie Lewis Drive in the largest industrial submarket in California’s Central Valley, the facility is situated on nearly 40 acres off of State Route 4, just five minutes from I-5 and the Port of Stockton. The property is also conveniently located near several major railways, including Stockton Terminal & Eastern Railroad, UP Intermodal and BNSF Intermodal, as well as Stockton Metropolitan Airport. Stockton is ideally located with direct truck access, both north-south via I-5 and State Highway 99 and east-west via I-205, I-580 and I-80, allowing service throughout California, Nevada and other western states.

Consisting of three highly functional and easily divisible buildings, Stockton Industrial Park features 24’ to 28’ clear heights, ample dock-high and grade-level loading and a wide range of unit sizes for warehouse and/or manufacturing purposes. The largest of the buildings, totaling 570,000 square feet, offers direct rail service.

“Combine the continued expansion of e-commerce with today’s supply chain that is being pushed for better positioning and performance, as well as a Central Valley industrial market that was second nationally in rent growth, and it’s easy to see what an opportunity this was to acquire a high-quality, well-located industrial and logistics property primed to further capitalize on these trends,” said Jessica Levin, Senior Director, Acquisitions at Intercontinental who led the acquisition.

Stockton Industrial Park represents Intercontinental’s 35th industrial acquisition, bringing the Boston-based private equity real estate firm’s holdings to more than 11 million square feet of industrial space.

“Stockton Industrial Park is positioned very well to benefit from all the major drivers of a burgeoning industrial sector, including the vast consumer demand of the country’s most populous state,” added Allen Logue, Director, Acquisitions at Intercontinental. “With rents 21 percent below market, its value-add potential makes it that much more a prize in our expanding industrial portfolio.”

This is the first investment for the Intercontinental/Kennedy Wilson joint venture. Kennedy Wilson, a Beverly Hills, CA-based global real estate investment company, has approximately $23 billion in assets under management, including 11 million square feet of industrial space across the Western U.S. and Europe.

“The asset’s great location and strategic upside, combined with the industrial sector’s macro trends including robust ecommerce growth, make this acquisition a lead-off homerun for this new joint venture with Intercontinental,” said Gary Palmer, President of Commercial Investments at Kennedy Wilson.

The property was 100 percent leased at closing with a weighted average lease term of approximately 2.5 years and rents 27% below market rates, providing significant upside in rental growth. Industrial supply in Stockton remains tight, with only 5% vacancy across industrial assets.

CBRE’s National Industrial Partners Team, led by Barbara Perrier, Darla Longo and Rebecca Perlmutter along with Blake Rasmussen and Tyler Vallenari of Cushman and Wakefield marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller, a New York-based owner and operator of logistics real estate.

CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $21 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $15.5 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects. Visit www.Intercontinental.net for more information.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.kennedywilson.com.

