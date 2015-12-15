Veridium Issues TAG Cyber Analysis: Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge

Analyzes Forces Influencing Modern Authentication and Considerations for Improving Adoption and Use. Registration Open for August 17, 2022 “Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge” Webinar.

TAG Cyber CEO and Founder, Dr. Edward Amoroso, said: “Despite such clear recognition of the importance of strong authentication, many enterprise teams continue to struggle with deployment and support. It is not uncommon for our analysts to encounter teams that continue to rely on passwords (or even IP source authentication) as a primary control.

“The business forces driving decisions about modern authentication must balance the recommendations of those groups charged with security, compliance and corporate brand reputation with the recommendations of sales and marketing-oriented teams such as digital experience managers, eCommerce operators, and IT service designers. Our report Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge strives to provide decisionmakers with a clear, concise framework for weighing and balancing considerations in the decision process,” Dr. Amoroso said.

Security concerns are one of the three primary drivers around decisions on the adoption of modern authentication. Baseline stats are certainly compelling – a recent survey revealed that fully 59% of organizations responding had experienced a phishing attack in the last year. Moreover, the speed with which identity-exploiting threats now emerge and morph makes them progressively tougher to detect and mitigate.

Usability is a second important consideration: ease-of-use often determines the success of eCommerce applications and other digital experiences, and any undue friction leads to failure

Accessibility is the third key element, and measures the availability, usability and simplicity associated with the password, cryptographic certificate, token, or other means that establishes and proves a reported identity.

Adoption Recommendations:

Among TAG Cyber’s recommendations to reduce the overall friction associated with whatever strong validation controls are selected are:

Early Design Cooperation – early input and participation from cross organizational team members can ultimately support higher adoption rates for the solution selected.

– early input and participation from cross organizational team members can ultimately support higher adoption rates for the solution selected. Flexible Solutions – ensuring that the authentication control can be adjusted, tailored, and modified based on reported experiences – this helps organizations fine tune and optimize the user experience and helps reduce the potential for friction to arise between security and experience designers. An intelligent and adaptive approach to multi-factor enforcement will also help ensure that only bad actors encounter the most friction.

– ensuring that the authentication control can be adjusted, tailored, and modified based on reported experiences – this helps organizations fine tune and optimize the user experience and helps reduce the potential for friction to arise between security and experience designers. An intelligent and adaptive approach to multi-factor enforcement will also help ensure that only bad actors encounter the most friction. Reliance on Metrics – accurate metrics from live production deployment should guide decision-making about authentication.

Veridium Chief Product and Operating Officer, Baber Amin, said: “Over the last several years and in particular, over the last two years, trusted digital identities have increasingly become the key, both to hyperconnected exchanges such as eCommerce, loyalty and customer service applications, and for the day to day, line of business exchanges among employees within an enterprise.”

“’Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge’ is a strong follow-up to TAG Cyber’s recent report ‘What Keeps a CISO Up at Night’ [in 2022]. It offers clear, practical, actionable advice that can help organizations evolve their authentication strategies in ways that optimize their success,” Amin said.

For a copy of the TAG Cyber report “Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge,” please visit: https://www.veridiumid.com/modern-authentication.

To register for the Webinar “Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge” which will be held at 1:30 pm ET on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with Dr. Edward Amoroso, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5815477951917629200.

About Veridium

Veridium is the original passwordless multi-factor authentication company. Veridium’s Identity Platform is a comprehensive authentication platform using AI-based behavioral biometrics. Veridium makes it easy for organizations to eliminate passwords across applications, websites, and web services to create a future with no passwords, no phishing, no fraud. For more information, please visit www.veridiumid.com. Follow Veridium on Twitter at @veridiumid.

