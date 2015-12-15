ISG to Publish Report on Digitalization, ESG Services

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers helping enterprises achieve digital transformation for agility, sustainability and competitiveness

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERP–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises use digital technology to improve agility, customer experience, sustainability and other factors that contribute to business success.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services 2022, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover companies offering services including business consulting, customer experience services, supply chain transformation, virtual/augmented reality services, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

In recent years, more enterprises have begun using digital tools and transformation services to survive and thrive under changing business conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic. This has helped many organizations become more agile, better serve customers and deliver digital products. The potential benefits span most business processes, including product design, production, sales, supply chain management and human resources. Increasingly, companies are also adding carbon reduction and virtual/augmented reality capabilities to their digitalization goals.

“Digital transformation can pay off in bottom-line results and ongoing success,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are guiding companies through the complexity of carrying it out.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 digital business enablement service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Business Consulting Services, evaluating providers of services that help enterprises build new business models, using existing capabilities, that deliver significant benefits and drive business growth.

Customer Experience Services, assessing service providers and digital agencies that deliver business model innovation to help enterprises differentiate themselves in the digital economy through customer experience.

Sustainability and ESG Services, covering providers of services that help clients use digitalization to achieve sustainability, decarbonization and other ESG objectives.

Supply Chain Transformation Services, evaluating providers of supply chain consulting, integration and managed services. These services should use a comprehensive framework for utilizing IoT, machine learning, AI and predictive analytics to optimize the client’s whole ecosystem from suppliers to customers.

Digital Reality Services, assessing providers of strategy consulting, integration and managed services to help enterprises implement virtual, augmented and mixed-reality services.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global digital business enablement market and examine products and services available in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Tarun Vaid, Monica K, Akila Harinarayan, Angie Kho, Kenn Walters, Bhuvaneshwari Mohan, Mauricio Ohtani and Craig Baty will serve as authors of the report.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of contact center services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital business enablement providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

