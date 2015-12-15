UNest Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires

– Mike Doniger of MoneyLion joins as Chief Operating Officer –

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to invest in their kids’ future, today announced that Mike Doniger has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Doniger will spearhead the next phase of growth for the consumer finance company as it expands its suite of offerings to include crypto and digital assets.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Mike to the UNest family,” said Ksenia Yudina, Founder and CEO of UNest. “His blend of financial services and fintech background, particularly his experience with launching crypto at MoneyLion, will help further accelerate UNest’s explosive growth as we offer additional asset classes like crypto. His expertise will continue to support us in our mission to help parents build a better tomorrow for their kids.”

Prior to joining UNest, Doniger served as Head of Investing at MoneyLion, where he was instrumental in launching and shaping the investment offering, opening nearly two million accounts, and leading the company’s expansion into crypto. Before that, he held management positions at Morgan Stanley, Stifel Financial, and Barclays Wealth and Investment Management. As part of his responsibilities at UNest, Doniger will be assuming the role of Managing Director of UNest Securities, the company’s broker-dealer arm.

“As a parent of a one-and-half-year-old, I understand firsthand how quickly your priorities change the moment your child is born,” said Mike Doniger, COO at UNest. “What drew me to UNest was the company’s mission to democratize access to saving and investing solutions so that parents can ensure that their children are set up for financial success. Every parent wants to create a better future for their kids, and I love that the app enables families to take the first step in managing their finances with simple tools to support their children through all of life’s stages.”

The appointment of Doniger coincides with the hiring of Christopher Nguyen, who will serve as the company’s Head of Growth. He joins from Truebill, where he oversaw digital media buying and helped implement key creative production and data analytics processes for the growth team. Truebill was acquired by Rocket Mortgage for $1.3B in 2021.

The high-profile hires are indicative of UNest’s influence and market leadership position in the family investing space, especially as the company launches its highly-anticipated crypto product. After surveying its customers earlier this year, the platform received overwhelming feedback for a digital asset product, in addition to its core offerings. Since opening a crypto waitlist, over 200,000 people have joined.

