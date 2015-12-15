iSpecimen Adds New Global Biospecimen Suppliers to Proprietary Marketplace Platform for Researchers to Leverage

New Suppliers Will Increase Access to Unique Banked Biospecimens for Advancing Oncology and Cardiovascular Disease Research

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that it has added new global biospecimen suppliers to its proprietary Marketplace platform for advancing oncology and cardiovascular disease research.

The new suppliers include a cancer-focused biobank in the United States, which contains a differentiated range of pre- and post-treatment tissue and biofluids across multiple cancer types. These samples provide rich data, including genetic, treatment, follow-up and outcome information. Additionally, iSpecimen has retained a European biobank equipped with a vast urine and blood sample inventory from healthy participants aged 45 to 75, collected with participant health data generated from questionnaires and disease diagnoses. This biobank contains vital early-onset cancer and cardiovascular disease samples, as well.

“As cardiovascular disease and cancer remain the top two leading causes of death in the U.S., respectively, these biospecimens are among the most sought-after samples for medical researchers,” said Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D., iSpecimen Founder and CEO. “Through adding new, distinctive biobanks to the iSpecimen Marketplace, coupled with our recently enhanced technology capabilities, researchers now have access to more coveted biospecimens that can help to expedite clinical research and bring lifesaving treatments to the market sooner for patients in need.”

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

