Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT to Start Planning and Foundational Research on Hydrogen Engines for Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles

TOKYO, Jul 8, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Isuzu Motors Limited (Isuzu), DENSO Corporation (DENSO), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino), and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) announced today that they have started planning and foundational research on hydrogen engines for heavy-duty commercial vehicles with the aim of further utilizing internal combustion engines as one option to achieve carbon neutrality.

On the road to carbon neutrality, there are various powertrain options to meet customers’ demands, including HEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs, in accordance with the differences in energy conditions in different countries and diversified customer uses. Hydrogen engines are one such option. The hydrogen-powered Corolla(1) has participated in the Super Taikyu Series(2) since May 2021, and hydrogen engine technology is evolving. In addition, efforts toward achieving a hydrogen society are further accelerating, such as the increase in the number of partners in producing, transporting, and using hydrogen.

CO2 reduction in transportation and logistics by heavy-duty commercial vehicles, an important piece of infrastructure that supports people’s lives, is a social issue that needs to be addressed together with partners who share a common vision toward achieving a carbon neutral society. Isuzu, DENSO, Toyota, Hino, and CJPT believe that hydrogen engines are one solution to this issue, and will utilize the technologies and know-how each company has accumulated to study the potential of hydrogen engines in heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

The five companies will contribute to creating an even-better society by expanding the options available for achieving carbon neutrality.

(1) ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 Concept

(2) “Super Taikyu Series 2021 Powered by Hankook,” “ENEOS Super Taikyu Series 2022 Powered by Hankook”

