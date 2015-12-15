Rarify and BitGo Partner to Provide Investors with NFT Analytics and Help Them Gain an Edge

Strategic Partnership Leverages Rarify’s Data API to Strengthen BitGo’s First-of-its-Kind NFT Wallet Solution

NEW YORK & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rarify, an API-based NFT infrastructure provider that enables companies to easily introduce NFT natively in their platforms, today announced a partnership with BitGo, the leader in digital asset custody, liquidity and security solutions to provide BitGo’s 700 institutional clients with access to valuable NFT analytics by leveraging Rarify’s Data API solutions.

Through Rarify’s Data API, developers and investors are able to access the most accurate data on any given NFT’s pricing history, ownership history, trade performance, volume, and authenticity across all marketplaces on the Ethereum and Polygon protocols. Rarify’s Data API leverages data from multiple marketplaces and DEXs, aggregating all metadata for various tokens across different standards and converting that data into actionable insights for NFT holders and helping them make more informed decisions on their assets.

“It’s essential to strengthen BitGo’s Wallet offering with metadata and insights for NFTs. Rarify provides holistic indexing of the leading NFT marketplaces and this partnership allows BitGo to provide our clients with the most secure and robust NFT solutions on the market,” said Joe Kinney, Product Manager at BitGo.

“We understand that NFT data is the foundation for anyone trying to build in Web3. Without these data points easily at hand, it’s challenging to make key decisions such as investment and appraisal. Our Data API enables developers to build with ease and empowers users to make smarter decisions,” said Lasha Antadze, Co-founder, Rarify. “We are honored to work with the BitGo team and help them provide unique NFT analytical insight to their clients.”

With a mission to significantly lower the barrier to entry for NFT technology and enable companies to fully participate in the new digital economy, Rarify’s API solutions are designed to improve market intelligence so that businesses and traders alike can understand the performance and history of NFT collections and individual items. Rarify is backed by leading investors, including Pantera Capital, Greycroft, Eniac Ventures, Circle, and others.

-###-

About Rarify

Rarify’s mission is to accelerate the development of Web 3.0 future by removing the technical barriers for building with non-fungible token (NFT) technology. Rarify delivers the pioneering NFT infrastructure that enables the management and scaling of blockchain-agnostic NFT products.

For more information, please visit https://rarify.tech/.

About BitGo

BitGo is the first digital asset company that has been focused exclusively on serving institutional clients since 2013. BitGo provides institutional investors with custody, liquidity, and security solutions. Active in both centralized and decentralized finance, BitGo offers market leading trading, lending, and borrowing services through its prime brokerage services and acts as the custodian for WBTC, the leading global stablecoin for Bitcoin.

In 2020, BitGo launched BitGo Prime, Portfolio and Tax, providing clients with a full-stack solution for digital assets. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo processes approximately 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and supports over 500 coins and tokens. BitGo’s customer base includes the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges and institutional investors and spans more than 50 countries. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

Contacts

Rarify



[email protected]

BitGo



[email protected]