A new online informational platform for aspiring indie authors and work-from-home entrepreneurs has been announced by JMSD Publishing, an online video tutorial site.

Poole, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2022) – JMSD Publishing has launched a new platform to cover all the essentials that aspiring authors need in order to self-publish fiction and non-fiction books for children and adults. Their goal is to empower aspiring authors to write and publish their books with as little difficulty as possible and to establish and maintain an online presence to engage with their readers and to generate more sales.

JMSD Publishing Launches New Platform For KDP & IngramSpark Indie Authors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/131089_193f6c1f84b13a54_001full.jpg

Check https://www.jmsdpublishing.com to find out more.

JMSD Publishing’s aim is to help would-be authors and author-entrepreneurs to capitalise on this all-time-high interest in self-publishing. However, with growing competition among new writers, JMSD Publishing believes that simply wanting to write a book is not enough.

Their new informational resources, online tutorials and how-to videos cover industry marketing and publishing essentials geared towards helping new writers publish their books as efficiently as possible. These include instructions on how to publish books on the three largest book distribution platforms: Amazon, Draft2Digital, and IngramSpark, as well as other administration-related details. The assets are available internationally.

While this is a new site, content is being added on a daily basis. Until all of the 150+ video tutorials are uploaded, with more to follow thereafter, JMSD Publishing is offering 60-days’ complimentary access to existing content to all subscribers.

More information is available at https://www.jmsdpublishing.com

Contact Info:

Name: M Dowden

Email: Send Email

Organization: JMSD Publishing Limited

Address: Lytchett House, 13 Freeland Park Wareham Road , Poole, Doreset BH16 6FA, United Kingdom

Website: https://www.jmsdpublishing.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131089