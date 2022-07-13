Keba Musik LLC has released the official music video of “Loco for the Coco”, the latest single of Trinidad-born songstress KEBA.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2022) – The newly released video of the Miami-based Caribbean pop artist can now be viewed on YouTube, where it is streaming exclusively.

Music Video Of Caribbean Pop Single Loco For The Coco Released By Keba Musik LLC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/131087_206cbdc3f441e9e0_001full.jpg

More details can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hmMG7VAs7E&list=PLfy8RndfQOyBs1sg-CHukVZk9cWlVuUe0&index=1

The Trinidadian singer has quickly drawn both critical and popular attention with her three debut singles, “Somebody”, “Pillow Talk”, and now “Loco for the Coco”. KEBA’s style fuses elements of R&B, soul and pop with the beats, sounds and energy of West African Calypso.

With “Loco for the Coco”, the company hopes to position KEBA as an independent musical artist that represents women of color in African diasporas in the Caribbean, US, and beyond.

More information is available at https://kebamusic.com

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan McCarthy

Email: Send Email

Organization: Keba Musik LLC

Address: 204 SW 21st Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States

Website: https://kebamusic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131087