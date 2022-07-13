JZZ Technologies, Inc. Launches ActiveLifestyleNutrition.com Product Site Offering Nutritional Solutions Aligned with Seniors’ Needs

Anderson, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 14, 2022) – JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) (“JZZ” or the “Company”), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension including human longevity, has launched its new nutrition products marketing site designed to answer the needs of active individuals age 55+ at activelifestylenutrition.com.

The website offers a variety of products targeted at the many issues that face an active aging population. These include common health concerns such as mobility, care and general well- being.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. will generate revenues from sales of products, as well as from the marketing of products featured on the site and certain white labelled supplement formulations through its activelifestylemedia.com digital marketing channels.

The nutritional supplement products market has grown significantly in the last several years to new levels largely driven by online direct marketing, along with increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health and wellbeing. The North America dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 50.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2028 according to Grand View Research. This market includes nutritional products, supplements such as vitamins, and formulations aimed at increasing quality of life and longevity.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, “We are very excited to be launching our nutritional products marketing channel. This area is a huge of concern for our audience and an opportunity to answer many of their needs with real solutions. We will work with our marketing and channel partners to provide leading products that can make a difference in the health and well-being of our aging population.”

“Many of our products will be proprietary formulations and offer leading solutions to aging related issues. We believe it can very quickly become a valued revenue center for the Company,” Cardona adds.

The management of the JZZ data and marketing collaboration will be handled by Bushido Commerce, as a marketing partner with JZZ Technologies, Inc. The Company anticipates that it will continue to scale-up its revenue generating efforts from the marketing of its database and other digital assets managed through Bushido Commerce into Q4 2022.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

[email protected]

