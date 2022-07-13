Adra and Cadency by Trintech are Certified by SAP for Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP

DALLAS, TX, Jul 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Trintech Inc., a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that its Adra Connector for S/4HANA(R) Cloud, its mid-market suite, and Cadency Connector for S/4HANA Cloud, its large enterprise platform, are certified by SAP for integration with cloud solutions from SAP to deliver finance transformation and value to customers.

“Trintech continues to deliver new integration capabilities to provide customers with even more value in their financial transformation journeys,” said Michael Ross, Chief Product Officer at Trintech. “These integrations bring enhanced control, automation, and data integrity to finance and accounting departments around the world, while also helping to ensure that data flowing to and from their SAP solutions is as seamless as possible.”

Data integration is fundamental in enabling the Office of Finance to modernize its operations. Bi-directional in nature, Cadency and Adra reduce the cost, time, and risk of data integration by automatically retrieving the data required for reconciliation and close processes.

Solutions that are SAP-certified can be efficiently integrated into SAP solution environments and can reduce overall IT investment costs and risks. In addition, Trintech(R) Smart Automation (also SAP-certified) combines process automation with risk-based capabilities to enable finance teams to focus on high-risk transactions or processes, add value to the finance deliverables, and provide insight to help drive continuous improvement. Most recently, Trintech is extending its Smart Automation capabilities with the release of an automation dashboard that provides real-time visibility and statuses of Smart operational processes.

Trintech currently has hundreds of customers running SAP solutions alongside its solutions such as Siemens, HP, GSK, and Serco Group PLC. Cadency and Adra are ERP-agnostic, offering the ability to support all instances of ERPs and GL systems for complete visibility across all business units, geographies, and sources.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Trintech’s Adra Connector for S/4HANA Cloud and Cadency Connector for S/4HANA Cloud solutions integrate with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech’s portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on the company’s cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

