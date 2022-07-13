Nanotronics Announces nControl™ Fueled by AIPC™ at SEMICON West

Proprietary platform increases output, improves quality, and blocks malicious attacks

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–Nanotronics introduced its AIPC™ platform at the SEMICON West Annual Conference, the premiere North American semiconductor trade show connecting industry professionals from every stage of the microelectronics supply chain.

Nanotronics’ nControl™ solution brings AI technology to your factory floor. The automated monitoring and control system increases output, improves quality, prevents process failures, and blocks malicious attacks by taking in raw sensor data across your production processes to rapidly alert operators of anomalies, diagnose problems, and suggest process improvements.

nControl™ integrates the AIPC™ software solution with its DLC™ edge computing for manufacturing. Aggregating real-time data about your manufacturing process, Nanotronics uses deep learning to build models that provide KPI predictions, anomalous activity alerts, and autonomous control so the factory automatically adapts to increase yields.

“We are thrilled to officially introduce APIC™ to industry at a time when manufacturers are seeking to implement economically efficient supply chains,” said Matthew Putman, CEO of Nanotronics. “AIPC brings a full factory solution to increase output and improve quality with far less waste to help scale technology and keep your systems safe,” he added. “We have seen spectacular results with our customers.”

AIPC™ can catch subtle anomalies that traditional process control would miss, and it can enable the facility to operate closer to its performance envelope without sacrificing quality or safety. Implementing AIPC™ allows operators to quickly identify anomalies, diagnose problems, and suggest improvements across each step of customers’ assembly processes. By introducing AIPC™ to factories across the globe, Nanotronics hopes to bring the Fourth Industrial Revolution into clearer view, defining the future before it arrives.

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is an advanced machines and intelligence company that helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors solve for the unique inspection and process control challenges of precision manufacturing.

A leading developer of optical inspection tools for the semiconductor industry, Nanotronics uses hardware and software to provide industrial-scale, high-throughput, super imaging systems. Deployed across fifteen countries and industry agnostic, Nanotronics works with leading-edge companies, from aerospace, to electronics, to healthcare, to drive up yield, reduce footprint and waste, lower costs, and speed up design iteration, while eliminating laborious manual inspections.

To learn more visit https://nanotronics.co.

Contact [email protected] to learn how you can partner with Nanotronics to implement APIC™ in your manufacturing facility.

Contacts

For press inquiries, please contact Jack Kerwin, Director of Strategy and Business Development. [email protected].