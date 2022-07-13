JZZ Technologies, Inc. Receives Purchase for Licensing of Its Proprietary Database from Major Internet Provider

Anderson, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2022) – JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: JZZI) (“JZZ” or the “Company”) a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension including human longevity, has received a purchase for licensing its proprietary database of 35 million email records to a major internet service provider.

The internet service company is a well-known service provider that surpassed one billion online uses in 2022. The private company, which is based in Philadelphia, expects to continue marketing to the JZZ Technologies’ database on an ongoing basis.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. will initially generate revenues from the database at a rate of $4 per licensed record but expects that amount to increase markedly as its database is further qualified and yields additional metrics that can be used to enhance targeting. JZZ Technologies’ database currently targets active individuals in the 55+ age category. Internal research indicates that this group is among the fastest growing demographics for online adoption, along with other key statical drivers very attractive to digital companies.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, “Our database is proving to be a very valuable asset that we intend to cultivate and grow into a major marketing opportunity for our company. This initial purchase by a major internet service provider confirms what we have always maintained about our audience; the seniors’ market is a vibrant and growing space that is highly valued. For large and successful companies, especially large tech firms, to overlook it would be a mistake.”

“We see others in this marketplace charging as much as $80 per record for the same type of data that has been developed over time. Our team will continue to build this asset to maximize its value to JZZ and its marketing collaborations.”, adds Cardona.

The management of the JZZ data and marketing collaboration will be handled by Bushido Commerce, as a marketing partner with JZZ Technologies, Inc. The Company anticipates that it will continue to scale-up its revenue generating efforts from the marketing of its database and other digital assets managed through Bushido Commerce into Q4 2022.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company’s business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company’s operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130216