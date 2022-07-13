Quantum Generation Announces Partnership with Plato Technologies and the Quantum Space Revolution

Quantum Generation® is pleased to announce an orbital and terrestrial technology partnership with Plato Technologies. The partnership allows the development of the quantum space-based infrastructure. We are building the quantum incentivized network and integrating the technologies in the space-based QPhone.

Quantum computers and communications promise to operate millions of times faster than traditional technologies. Quantum Generation® is deploying the QG® waves technologies with quantum frequency stronger than 5G or 6G. Integrating Plato Blockchain with Quantum Generation® key distribution will ensure it is secure and anonymous. Utilizing the quantum generation repeaters and QSAT™ satellites, Plato Blockchain provides the fastest and most secure platform in the world.

Quantum repeaters are a vital component of quantum mesh network. The Plato and QUBIT space “nodes” can receive and transmit quantum data to and from the ground via free-space optical communications.

Plato and Quantum Generation® building the viability of technologies with self-healing P2P orbiting nodes to connect quantum transmitters and receivers over great distances securely. These nodes must produce and detect pairs of entangled photons with the Quantum Generation® Repeaters. They are eventually transmitting such photons for quantum cloud computing, the internet, communications, and fintech –exchanging quantum data regardless of where the nodes are located.

Quantum Generation’s® exclusive QG® 369 community is growing worldwide and has seen an increase in its memberships platform and look forward to building on with the Plato community and creating new ideas, investments, and technologies.

About Quantum Generation: Space Based Quantum Ecosystem About Quantum Generation: Space-Based Quantum Ecosystem™ QUBIT Blockchain® Satellites and Quantum Generation® Quantum Mesh Network™. Creating the QG® (Quantum Generation®) Social Community. For more information, visit https://quantumgeneration.io About Plato Plato is an open intelligence repository and browser that unlocks the power of Vertical Search in a highly scalable and value driven way. The Platform is designed to provide an ultra-secure environment to consume specific real-time data intelligence across 27 Languages and through an intuitive and immersive user experience. For more information, visit https://Platodata.ai.

