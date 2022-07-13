EY Announces David Aninowsky and J.J. Kardwell of Constant as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award Winners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that David Aninowsky, Founder and Executive Chairman of Constant, and J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award winners. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Aninowsky and Kardwell based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Constant is the parent company of Vultr, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure with over 1.5 million customers served and more than $125 million of annual recurring revenue.

“I am honored to be named a winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Florida Awards. I am proud to see our team’s work recognized as we continue to build on our mission to deliver easy-to-use, high performance cloud infrastructure globally,” said David Aninowsky.

As Florida award winners, Aninowsky and Kardwell will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

“It is extremely rare for a company to reach the scale that Constant has without ever raising money from investors, and this award is a testament to the Company’s unrivaled technology platform, exceptional team, and David Aninowsky’s vision for changing the way cloud computing is delivered around the world,” said J.J. Kardwell.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is a leading independent cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing, bare metal, and cloud storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Constant has become one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

