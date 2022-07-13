Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Will Host a Conference Call on July 21 to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

KILGORE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on July 20, 2022.

An investors’ conference call to review the first quarter results will be held the following day.

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (888) 330-2384

Conference ID: 8536096

Replay Dial In # (800) 770-2030 – Conference ID: 8536096

A webcast of the conference call will also be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners’ announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, along with an archive of the replay.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

