Kelly-Moore Paints Makes the Leap to SugarCRM to Fuel Innovation and Business Transformation

Shrugging Off Salesforce, the Paint Company Applies Sugar’s Scalable, Out-of-the-Box, AI-Driven CRM Platform for Sales and Marketing Automation

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The race to differentiate the customer experience has many organizations moving to replatform their customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This was the case with Kelly-Moore Paints, a company that made the move from Salesforce to the award-winning AI-driven SugarCRM platform, to fuel innovation and business transformation.

Kelly-Moore Paints is one of the largest employee-owned paint companies in the U.S. and is a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality interior and exterior architectural paints, primers, and stains. Now partnering with Sugar as its CRM provider, the company can deliver on its promise of high-quality products, pricing, and superior customer service.

For over a decade, Kelly-Moore Paints built its business processes on the Salesforce platform, but the foundation made it increasingly difficult and costly to make changes as the company scaled and evolved. Following a thorough search and evaluation, Sugar provided the right mix of out-of-the-box functionality and low-code development to meet the company’s needs now and in the future.

“If you have to ask the question, then it’s time to evaluate the true risks of staying with your current CRM solution,” said Kelly-Moore Paints’ Senior Director of IT, Rebecca Meyer, who led the company’s successful transition to the Sugar platform.

“It came down to finding a modern CRM platform that would do the work for us and remove the administrative burden so our sales teams can focus more on building customer relationships and driving a positive business impact,” said Meyer. “We were able to execute years of back logged functional enhancements for a fraction of the price via a platform that was more accommodating to our business needs.”

“Removing manual data entry tasks and empowering users to focus on relationship building is at the heart of Sugar’s commitment to making the hard things easier for our customers. It’s great to see how this is enabling newfound efficiency for Kelly-Moore Paints,” said Zac Sprackett, Chief Product Officer, SugarCRM.

Organizations rely heavily on sales and marketing technology. However, per Sugar’s global survey of 1,600 sales and marketing leaders, 76 percent say their biggest frustration with CRM is it’s either too complex, not intuitive or user friendly, or cannot be customized.

The Sugar platform democratizes AI and leverages a low-code, no-code approach to make the hard things easier for marketing, sales, and service teams, eliminating blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

