Nomi Health Acquires Everyone Health, Sano Surgery

OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Americans continue to pay more for needed medical treatments and with care costs outpacing the rate of inflation, Nomi Health — the direct healthcare company making it easier than ever to access the highest quality affordable care across the U.S.— today announced two acquisitions to bolster its support of buyers of care and their communities of patients. Nomi Health acquired sister companies Everyone Health and Sano Surgery, both dedicated to affordable and accessible medical treatment, in a $26.5 million purchase.

Everyone Health has agreements with self-funded employers and third-party administrators for pre-negotiated, all-inclusive prices that save employers up to 70% relative to commercial fee-for-service rates. The company delivers these savings via Sano Surgery’s direct contracting with more than 10,000 physicians and facilities — surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, endoscopy centers, radiology centers, labs and more — in 300 of the largest U.S. cities across 48 states, all now part of Nomi Health’s national provider network.

“Nomi Health believes healthcare needs a rebuild, not a renovation. These companies share in our vision of extracting the complexity and cost from traditional healthcare, so buyers experience substantial savings and, most importantly, patients have greater access to more affordable care,” said Mark Newman, founder and CEO of Nomi Health. “In three short years, we expanded easy access to care to 15 million Americans, while significantly driving down cost of care to buyers. The immediate contributions of Everyone Health and Sano Surgery will accelerate this track record in the years ahead.”

Founded by CEO Dutch Rojas 10 years ago, Sano Surgery has a network of nearly 6,000 medical facilities and 8,000 lab locations nationwide, ranging from radiology and orthopedics to women’s health and oncology. This network enables Everyone Health to deliver higher quality medical treatments and services at lower prices. As a result, physicians benefit from predictable volumes and payments, while patients enjoy a more streamlined care and billing experience.

“My goal is affordable and accessible healthcare for all. We’ve built a nationwide network of physicians and medical facilities that allows us to bring substantially lower pricing and more transparent transactions to the market, benefiting countless Americans,” said Rojas, founder and CEO of Sano Surgery and Everyone Health. “As the dual crisis of access and affordability grows on the heels of the pandemic, the time is right to increase our impact as part of Nomi Health.”

The acquisitions enable buyers to turn to Nomi Health for a full suite of solutions — analytics, care delivery and a direct network — all underpinned by a modern claims infrastructure and payment rails. It also brings 12 full-time employees, including Rojas, to Nomi Health to accelerate the continued expansion of the company’s network of clinical partners, which is critical as Nomi Health takes its support and services into more communities nationwide.

The acquisitions of Everyone Health and Sano Surgery come on the heels of Nomi’s $200 million acquisition of healthcare analytics leader Artemis Health in January.

Nomi Health is a nationwide direct healthcare system making it easier than ever for any buyer of healthcare to access the highest quality affordable care for their communities. The company’s direct care ecosystem encompasses a real-time operating and payment system — inclusive of analytics and payment rails — as well as an integrated care delivery infrastructure featuring essential care services, pharmacy and an open network. To date, Nomi Health has saved buyers of care an average of 30 percent compared to traditional healthcare costs, while enabling them to give their communities more access to lower cost, high quality care.

From rural counties to some of the largest cities in America, Nomi Health has administered everyday healthcare services to more than 14 million Americans and counting in hundreds of communities nationwide. During COVID-19, this direct care model played a pivotal role in care access, public health and keeping economies open and operating.

Based in Orem, Utah, Nomi Health employs more than 2,000 nationwide, working to lower healthcare expenses, widen care access and improve the patient experience. The company is led by an experienced, cross-functional leadership team with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Nomi Health has so far invested more than $10 million dollars in improving the well-being of the communities it serves. Visit us on Twitter @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

