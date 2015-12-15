Largest Global DattoCon22 to be Held in Washington, D.C.

More than 2,000 MSPs from around the world expected to attend the can’t-miss channel event

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DattoCon22—Kaseya, the premier provider of unified IT and security management software for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today announced that DattoCon22 will take place in Washington, D.C. on September 11-13 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. With a significant focus on security and seven different track pathways to choose from, DattoCon22 D.C. will help MSPs grow their businesses to become even stronger and more successful. The event will bring together over 2,000 MSPs and industry leaders from more than 20 countries with content catered to every role within their organizations to deliver valuable insights for all attendees.

“We are pumped about DattoCon22 D.C. and providing the broader MSP channel the opportunity to network with each other to help our customers build distinct competitive advantages and new revenue opportunities,” said Fred Voccola, CEO at Kaseya. “This will be the biggest DattoCon to date and its first as a Kaseya company. I look forward to delivering on our promise to help our customers achieve new levels of success.”

At DattoCon22 D.C., MSPs will gain inspiration from renowned speakers and engage with Datto innovators while exchanging ideas with fellow MSPs. The event will deliver three days of keynotes, product demonstrations, peer forums, and unique networking opportunities for the channel. Hosted again by Rob Rae, MSPs can look forward to the premium DattoCon experience they’ve come to expect.

DattoCon22 D.C. highlights include:

Guest speaker Gary Vaynerchuk, AKA “ GaryVee ”: Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture, relevance, and the internet. He is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business – acutely recognizing trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact markets and consumer behavior.

Security Starts with Recovery: Reliable backup and recovery are key to a strong security tech stack and are often the first dollar that SMBs spend. This technical track showcases ways for MSPs to maximize profitability while keeping critical data secure.

Defending Your Endpoints: Managing and securing SMB networks has never been more critical, but it doesn't have to be complex. This technical track showcases new ways for MSPs to maximize their security services with combined solutions, including Datto RMM and Cloud Continuity for PCs, providing multi-layered protection to secure, defend, and recover endpoints.

Securing the Hybrid Workforce: This technical track illustrates the breadth of Kaseya and Datto's combined product portfolio to secure access to corporate resources while protecting intellectual property and safeguarding electronic assets. Whether applied individually or by combining multiple solutions, MSPs can match their clients' security policies anywhere their employees reside.

MSP Growth Starts with Datto Business Management: This technical track offers ways for MSPs to drive enhanced efficiency, whether automating business or protecting endpoints. Additionally, Datto products will now help power Kaseya's IT Complete platform, designed to solve the most common problems for multi-function IT professionals. IT Complete's suite of solutions helps MSPs and internal IT teams increase productivity and profitability through time-saving automation and exceptional value.

Datto Cybersecurity Insights: MSPs will gain new insights into the latest threat trends facing SMBs worldwide, with corresponding cybersecurity developments designed to keep MSPs and their clients ahead of emerging cyber threats. Attendees will learn how cutting-edge security practices, such as dark web monitoring, secure code development, plus secure build of materials, can help keep their customers safe.

Accelerating Sales and Marketing Success: The opportunity for growth in the MSP channel is massive, with SMBs spending over $40B per year on cybersecurity. This technical track will teach MSPs how to capture their share of the growth by gaining tools and tactics that successful MSPs use to accelerate their sales.

MSP Executive Exchange—Driving Strategic Growth: This thought leadership track engages MSP business leaders and executives in product-free sessions on strategic topics that elevate their business growth and revenue and evolve operations to position their company for the next level.

Registration

To view the agenda and register for DattoCon22 D.C., visit: www.dattocon.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected].

About Kaseya:

Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, Datto, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/.

About Datto:

Datto, a Kaseya company, is the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). We believe there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, Endpoint Management, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.datto.com.

