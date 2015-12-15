Kajeet Awarded a Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Contract to Offer Access to Broadband Connectivity Across the State

As part of the Texas-DIR partnership, Kajeet connectivity solutions will become available to schools, libraries and local governments via the DIR TEX-AN contract

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Connectivity—Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver secure, reliable and managed IoT solutions to over 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, libraries, and state and local governments, today announced a new contract with Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). With this contract, Kajeet offers CIPA-compliant 4G LTE and 5G managed broadband via all major carrier networks.

“This contract will help schools and government agencies across Texas with cost-effective access to secure, policy-managed, multi-carrier mobile broadband services as they work to close the digital divide in their communities,” said Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of public sector at Kajeet. “Recent enhancements to Sentinel, including real-time Insights and Device Management, further differentiate Kajeet from generic carrier services.”

According to the Office of Broadband Development, more than seven million Texans in three million households across the state don’t have high-speed internet access. Kajeet solutions offered through the DIR contract include WiFi hotspots, school bus WiFi, LTE-embedded laptops, and home wireless routers – with network connectivity that is intelligently and securely managed across all major carrier networks in a single unified platform.

To learn more about the Kajeet-DIR partnership, visit https://www.kajeet.net/texas-dir/

About Kajeet



Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware products that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet’s Private Network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks.

Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer Sentinel®, a scalable IoT management platform that includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility.

Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally with coverage in 173 countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 41 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.

About DIR:



The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov

