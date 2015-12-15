United Flow Technologies, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Completes Four Strategic Acquisitions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestClassProducts–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $50 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, United Flow Technologies (“UFT”), a platform established to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market, has completed the acquisitions of Shape, Inc. (“Shape”), Engineered Equipment Solutions (“EES”), Newman Regency Group (“Newman Regency”) and Southwest Valve & Equipment (“Southwest Valve”). UFT has completed seven acquisitions since its formation in July 2021.

These acquisitions represent four leading providers of best-in-class products and value-added services to the municipal water and wastewater markets throughout the United States, and accelerate UFT’s strategic entry into new territories, product categories and OEM partnerships.

As part of the transactions, UFT will partner with the leadership teams of each business to support their growth initiatives within an integrated and operationally cohesive UFT, with each business’ leadership team and brand remaining in place. Additionally, each of the key principals from each acquired company will become shareholders of UFT. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“We are very excited to partner with the Shape, EES, Newman Regency and Southwest Valve teams, all of whom represent market leaders in their respective regions throughout the United States. We believe that these outstanding companies will thrive as part of the UFT platform and be able to accelerate their long term growth and value creation plans,” commented Matt Hart, CEO of UFT.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting management and UFT in their efforts to further enhance and expand UFT’s product offering and geographical reach,” added Rahul Vinnakota, Managing Director at H.I.G.

About Shape, Inc.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Shape is a provider of pumps and process equipment to the municipal water and wastewater markets. Shape provides industry-leading products and repair services to its customers via multiple offices throughout California. For more information, visit www.shapecal.com.

About Engineered Equipment Solutions

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in State Center, IA, EES is a provider of process equipment products and services to the municipal water and wastewater markets. EES offers high quality, innovative solutions to its customers via multiple offices across Iowa, Colorado and Nebraska. For more information, visit www.e-equipmentsolutions.com.

About Newman Regency Group

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Stafford, TX, Newman Regency is a provider of process equipment products and services to the municipal water and wastewater markets. Newman Regency provides market-leading products from top-tier manufacturers to its customers via multiple offices across Texas and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.newmanregencygroup.com.

About Southwest Valve & Equipment

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Fresno, CA, Southwest Valve is a provider of flow control products and services to the municipal water and wastewater markets. Southwest Valve offers its customers the most up-to-date sustainable custom manufacturing solutions via multiple offices across California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.southwestvalve.com.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. UFT partners with leading equipment providers to provide world class products, efficient solutions, and valuable services to municipalities and industrial customers across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

