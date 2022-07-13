LBank Exchange Will List Dasoo (DSO) on July 8, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 9, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Dasoo (DSO) on July 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DSO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 8, 2022.

DSO Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130437_f57984ca8476b94a_001full.jpg

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Dasoo (DSO) enables users to turn their shopping points into cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum while shopping at the online shopping mall. Its native token DSO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Dasoo

Dasoo is a platform that allows users to earn cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum while shopping, so that users can enjoy a wider range of benefits. The Dasoo foundation uses blockchain technology and tokens to build an ecosystem to achieve utilization on all platforms.

The advantage of online markets is that they share existing marketing expenses with customers to maintain loyal customers. With Dasoo, points that customers believe are difficult to use or disappear after purchasing goods can be obtained as valuable digital assets. By running Dasoo’s self-made extension program and App, online shoppers will be able to exchange their shopping points with a variety of cryptocurrencies while shopping in real life.

In addition, customers’ product purchase data is stored in the blockchain and managed to ensure transparency, and their purchase records can be viewed by users themselves, so it is difficult to deliberately tamper with the rewards payment.

About DSO Token

DSO is the native token of Dasoo project. And by staking more DSO, users will be able to level up so that they can earn more rewards while shopping.

Based on ERC-20, DSO has a total supply of 900 million (i.e. 900,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for the ecosystem. 20% will be used for project development, another 20% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for token sale, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team.

The DSO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 8, 2022, investors who are interested in Dasoo investment can easily buy and sell DSO token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of DSO token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about DSO Token:

Official Website: http://dasoo.io

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130437