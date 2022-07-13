Rimaunangis SDN BHD Partnership with Sangkara Misa Builds Malaysia’s First Agriculture Metaverse

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 9, 2022) – Rimaunangis SDN BHD partners with Sangkara Misa to build Malaysia’s first agriculture metaverse. Rimaunangis SDN BHD (RNT) is changing the way the blockchain world is in Malaysia. The CEO of Rimaunangis, Dato’ Abdul Haadi Azhar, believes that the financial world will turn digital in the future. Seeing this, Dato’ Abdul Haadi Azhar followed the trend by creating the First NFT in Malaysia based on the traditional RNT business.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/130436_e1558166c4ac69a2_001full.jpg

In collaboration with PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi (MSA) from Indonesia, RNT believes that blockchain technology can be a solution in financial inclusion for farmers and ranchers throughout Malaysia. The collaboration will give everyone the opportunity to help and own a traditional business in the plantation and livestock sector. Their metaverse business scheme will be marketed globally, and will automatically bring in investment in Malaysian agribusiness.

Dato’ Muhamad Firdaus Azhar as Executive Chairman of RNT in the MOU with MSA, also said that NFTs, which were developed with MSA, is something new in the world of Blockchain. If so far, NFTs or Crypto tokens in general do not have any underlying, the NFT created by RNT in collaboration with MSA will be the first time in Malaysia.

MSA CEO, Agustino Wibisono, developer of the Sangkara ($MISA) token said, that this is a merger of Traditional and digital businesses in one unit. Supported by a team from PT Bumi Meta Indonesia (www.SangkaraLand.io), RNT will be the first overseas partner to tokenize its traditional business.

The signing of the MOU was carried out by RNT and MSA at the Shangrilla Hotel – Kuala Lumpur, on 7 July 2022, as well as a countdown to the inaugural sale of NFT Plantation and Livestock Rimaunangis SDN BHD globally, from Malaysia to the World.

