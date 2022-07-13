LBank Exchange Will List IX Token (IXT) on July 7, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – July 7, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list IX Token (IXT) on July 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IXT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 7, 2022.

As an NFT-based strategy gaming platform, Planet IX builds a place where players can explore the world, collect NFTs, trade them on its marketplace, challenge each other in Play-to-Earn games and reap rewards from various DeFi functionalities, while creating a sustainable real-world impact. Its native token IX Token (IXT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 7, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Planet IX

Planet IX is an online NFT-strategy game where a broken digital rendition of Planet Earth is its game field. User’s goal is to rebuild the planet to its former green and blue glory.

As a GameFi strategy game, Planet IX enables users to explore the world, collect NFTs, trade them on its Marketplace, challenge each other in Play-to-Earn games and reap rewards from various DeFi functionalities. However, the game does not stop there. Users digital footprint and actions in the game environment, will also loop back towards sustainable real-world impact.

The core asset of Planet IX: PIX, is an individual hexagon shaped piece of land. It has multiple tiers, and is related with gaining more control of Planet IX’s total landmass and forming Territory NFTs to unlock further rewards.

Aside from trading on its Marketplace, participating in pack drops is the only way of commencing PIX collection (virtual land parcels). Every Monday at 12pm (UTC) PIX can be bought in mixed packs, containing a rich quantity and variety of different PIX tiers and types in specific Drop Zones.

As Planet IX story evolves over time, new NFT collections are introduced, such as the Genesis AOC Badge which was introduced to all the early adopters of the game. Some hold pieces of the story of the game, while others allow AoCs to build and develop lands. All have great value and some even pay variable rewards to their owners. As Planet IX story evolves over time, new NFT collections are introduced, such as the Genesis AOC Badge which was introduced to all the early adopters of the game.

About IX Token

IX Token (IXT) is Planet IX’ own ERC-20 token which simplifies peer-to-peer trading in the game. The token is transacted over the Polygon network, ensuring fast and low gas fee transactions.

In addition to in-game utility, IXT allows asset owners to stake and claim their rewards, contribute and actively secure the in-game economy. It also enables governance structures that can be utilized by all players who wants a decentralized gaming experience and claiming rewards.

IX token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 7, 2022, investors who are interested in Planet IX investment can easily buy and sell IX token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

